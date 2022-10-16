3 reasons to pull for Nilou in Genshin Impact 3.1 (and 2 reasons to skip her)

Nilou is the most recent character in Genshin Impression 3.1, and public opinion on her appears to fluctuate in every single place. She’s not meta-defining, however she’s not horrible, both. There are a number of the explanation why one would contemplate getting her, in addition to a number of causes for skipping this banner.

Neither alternative is a nasty choice. Therefore, it is price Nilou’s benefits and drawbacks. Some individuals would possibly discover her to be a wonderful funding, whereas others will gladly skip her. Which one you’ll fall underneath stays to be seen, however let’s take a look at a few of these causes, beginning with the optimistic ones.

Three causes to tug for Nilou in Genshin Impression 3.1

1) Distinctive playstyle

If a participant loves Bloom Elemental Reactions in Genshin Impression 3.1, they may respect her playstyle. Fortunately, she’s wonderful on Bloom groups, because of her Passive creating Bountiful Cores that deal elevated injury upon exploding.

She will be able to work as both a DPS or sub-DPS choice to fairly good success. Nilou is a substantial a part of any good Bloom crew, though it’s price mentioning that her aforementioned passive limits groups to simply Hydro and Dendro characters.

Even so, her benefits and drawbacks all really feel distinctive, making her not a boring character to play as in Genshin Impression 3.1.

2) She will likely be higher sooner or later

It is good to be affected person typically (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Some Nilou mains name her a late bloomer, and it is sensible. Her full potential is but to be realized, so players have to be affected person till some higher assist arrives in future updates. That does not imply she’s unhealthy in Genshin Impression 3.1.

It merely implies that Vacationers ought to anticipate her to develop into significantly better in later Model Updates. For instance, there is not a lot Dendro assist for her to depend on in Genshin Impression 3.1. There’s a grand complete of three playable Dendro characters proper now.

Her crew comps will really feel much less restricted as soon as extra Dendro characters are launched. Ergo, she’s higher than some gamers would possibly assume.

3) Look and animations

It is simple to see why some individuals like her (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Some informal followers do not care in regards to the meta or the rest on the subject of viability. In that case, a personality’s visuals could be all that issues. Unsurprisingly, Nilou has already attracted fairly a fanbase primarily based on her appears alone.

On a associated be aware, her animations appear very fluid and look nice within the recreation. She additionally feels enjoyable to play, which is a superb side to contemplate for informal gamers.

Two causes to skip Nilou in Genshin Impression 3.1

1) Restrictive playstyle

One in every of Nilou’s Passives solely works if the participant solely has Hydro and Dendro characters on the crew. Which means most of her crew comps will not embrace nice items like Zhongli, Kazuha, or Raiden Shogun.

Whereas this character excels in Bloom groups, it may be a bit restrictive to simply concentrate on a single playstyle. If one would not need to use Nilou with solely Hydro and Dendro characters, then they are going to be foregoing her Passive’s further injury, which is not ideally suited.

To not point out, it is extremely suggested to make use of a healer for her ideally suited crew comps.

2) Lack of excellent Dendro assist

Nahida is nice, however she will not come out till this after banner finishes (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The dearth of Dendro assist additional exacerbates the earlier level. There are solely three Dendro characters, which means that the selection for Dendro character is moderately restricted. Not everyone will likely be focused on ready for a personality to develop into higher over time. Some Vacationers need a meta-defining character once they first seem in a banner.

Because of this some gamers might want to save their Primogems and Intertwined Fates moderately than anticipate good Dendro assist to reach. Talking of excellent Dendro characters, Nahida will seem in Genshin Impression 3.2.

It will make sense for some gamers to avoid wasting their sources for the Dendro Archon, who’s shaping as much as be a wonderful character.

Notice: Some elements of this text are subjective.

