3 EHR For DME Billing Services

EHR stands for electronic health records which is maintained in a customized software preferred and prescribed by medical practitioners. Especially, in DME, for the purpose of both inpatient and outpatient use and needs, EHR software is highly needed and should be approved by the patients’ insurance providing company.

To have every information on track in your DME practice and to maintain compliance in every step in your DME billing process, and to get your claims paid, you need the best EHR software. Moreover, to ensure a streamlined revenue cycle management, installing the top EHR software becomes an ideal solution. Your DME practice requires a software that can generate all reports at one-shot and accessible to your staff only who is eligible to access it. For your better understanding, we have taken three of the most commonly adapted DME billing software in this blog.

Practice Suite

The Practice Suite EHR software comes with the following features:

It has user-friendly workflow dashboards and calendars for better view and understanding

It is a cloud-based solution that allows the system to be accessed from any device

Highly simplified billing and coding processes

Flexible and customized on-the-go features

Stage 2 ONC-ATCB certified fully for a meaningful purpose

Single screen, patient documentation, and intuitive charting

Smooth integration and ease of transition

Enabled with e-prescribing for more than 70,000 nationwide pharmacies

The only disadvantage with this Practice Suite is, it may not work in rural areas that has poor/slow Internet connection.

Bflow Solutions

This EHR software came into the market recently but it is improving its position in the market when compared to other software. It has the following features:

Everything is automated; for example, auto re-rentals, auto payment posting, and auto refills

Same day batch transactions

Cloud-based platform that enables access from any location/device

Better and quicker navigation all with a single click

Integrated patient document imaging

The only disadvantage with Bflow Solutions is it is under testing mode and many modifications are still in process.

Provider Suite

Provider Suite is another best EHR software we have chosen to explain to you here. It has the following features:

Exclusively maintain patient payment history

Worth investing in Provider Suite because of its upgraded features

Integrates with any other application for practice management

Real-time eligibility verification

Priority patient eligibility checks

The only disadvantage is occasionally, it throws challenges with EMR interface integration

Conclusion

