3. Discount on this 256GB 5G smartphone and Steven Harrington Edition OnePlus Buds Z headphones

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 27, 2022
0

If you want to take full advantage of the 5G network, you need a compatible smartphone, because the offers from telecom operators are very interesting. Here’s a very nice deal on a smartphone worth the detour, it’s the OnePlus Nord 2 with the OnePlus Buds Z wireless headphones bonus Steven Harrington Edition, what more could you want?

OnePlus Nord 2: top screen and ultra-fast loading

The OnePlus Nord 2 is the latest to go by that name, and it comes with an attractive spec sheet. First of all, it has a very nice 6.43-inch Fluid Amoled screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. That’s not all, as it also has a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compatibility. So you can enjoy your movies, series and games in good conditions.

Inside there is a very interesting configuration that does not lack performance:

Processor: MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB

No application or game can resist it and you’ll have a devilishly efficient device.

For the photo part, no savings are made with a triple sensor on the back and a massive 32 megapixels on the front:

50 MP, f/1.9, wide angle8 MP, f/2.3, ultra wide angle2 MP, f/2.4, monochrome

In terms of autonomy, it is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh compatible with 65W fast charging. Basically it takes 30 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

As a bonus with this smartphone for this promotion, you will also receive a super Steven Harrington Edition of the OnePlus Buds Z wireless headphones. These normally sell for €69.90. They offer a battery life of 20 hours and water and sweat resistance for athletes. We particularly like the design of these special editions.

The OnePlus Nord 2 with OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington headphones costs 449 euros instead of 569 euros. We also have a high-end model from Sony on offer.

Why crack?

Raw PerformanceFluid Amoled Display 90Hz HDR10+Super Fast Charging

Affiliate Links
The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 27, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Biden wants to renew disarmament treaty with Russia | Free press

Biden wants to renew disarmament treaty with Russia | Free press

January 22, 2021
Photo of The Xiaomi Redmi AirDots are the alternative to AirPods and 16 times cheaper

The Xiaomi Redmi AirDots are the alternative to AirPods and 16 times cheaper

April 8, 2021
Photo of three drugs that are “almost 100%” effective

three drugs that are “almost 100%” effective

July 21, 2021

After a year break, Festival N2 is back in Chaves

May 12, 2021
Back to top button