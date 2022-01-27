3. Discount on this 256GB 5G smartphone and Steven Harrington Edition OnePlus Buds Z headphones

If you want to take full advantage of the 5G network, you need a compatible smartphone, because the offers from telecom operators are very interesting. Here’s a very nice deal on a smartphone worth the detour, it’s the OnePlus Nord 2 with the OnePlus Buds Z wireless headphones bonus Steven Harrington Edition, what more could you want?

OnePlus Nord 2: top screen and ultra-fast loading

The OnePlus Nord 2 is the latest to go by that name, and it comes with an attractive spec sheet. First of all, it has a very nice 6.43-inch Fluid Amoled screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. That’s not all, as it also has a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compatibility. So you can enjoy your movies, series and games in good conditions.

Inside there is a very interesting configuration that does not lack performance:

Processor: MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB

No application or game can resist it and you’ll have a devilishly efficient device.

For the photo part, no savings are made with a triple sensor on the back and a massive 32 megapixels on the front:

50 MP, f/1.9, wide angle8 MP, f/2.3, ultra wide angle2 MP, f/2.4, monochrome

In terms of autonomy, it is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh compatible with 65W fast charging. Basically it takes 30 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

As a bonus with this smartphone for this promotion, you will also receive a super Steven Harrington Edition of the OnePlus Buds Z wireless headphones. These normally sell for €69.90. They offer a battery life of 20 hours and water and sweat resistance for athletes. We particularly like the design of these special editions.

The OnePlus Nord 2 with OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington headphones costs 449 euros instead of 569 euros. We also have a high-end model from Sony on offer.

Why crack?

Raw PerformanceFluid Amoled Display 90Hz HDR10+Super Fast Charging

