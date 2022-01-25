3. Discount for this QLED 4K UHD HDR10+ TV

This marks the start of third price reductions across many brands and is the right time if you’re looking to change your TV, as the Samsung QE55Q60T is enjoying a big reduction.

Samsung QE55Q60T: a QLED TV for a quality picture

Samsung is popular in the field of televisions and today we offer you a very good plan for a model that usually costs around 800 euros.

The QE55Q60T is therefore a QLED (Quantum Dots) type TV with a diagonal of 55 inches or approximately 138 cm. It displays a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, but that’s not all, since it’s compatible with HDR10+ (Quantum HDR), which allows it to have a very nice image with great contrast and very good brightness. It also has Motion Xcelerator that greatly improves video smoothness.

In addition to image quality, this Samsung has Adaptive Sound technology that analyzes the audio content of each scene in real time to optimize it and give the user greater immersion.

Gamers will also enjoy ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which reduces latency (input lag) for better responsiveness.

Finally, the Samsung QE55Q60T allows you to install many applications through the TizenOS application store. You can enjoy Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Molotov, MyCanal and many more.

It is priced at 699.99 euros instead of 850 euros at other shops. Then we also have a good plan from LG with a 100 Hz model.

