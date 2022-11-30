3 best teams for Guild Battle in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Guild Battle has all the time been probably the most difficult recreation modes in Cookie Run: Kingdom because it instructions sure completely different necessities than different recreation modes. Whereas constructing a unique crew for a single recreation mode does look like a little bit of a problem, the rewards on supply greater than make a case for a similar.

Guild Battle has the identical tiers because the Kingdom Enviornment and presents Gems and Medals as rewards at every tier and two additional additions on the finish of the season. Gamers obtain a set quantity of Heroic Torches (the forex of the Guild Gacha, which can be utilized to get extra rewards) and Rainbow Cubes at each these junctures.

If readers discover that cause sufficient to make additional investments, this text lays out the most effective Cookie Run: Kingdom groups they’ll use to get these rewards as effortlessly as potential.

Word: This text displays the author’s opinion.

Finest Guild Battle groups in Cookie Run: Kingdom (November 2022)

Earlier than entering into the groups, some extra info on the Guild Battle recreation mode in Cookie Run: Kingdom is supplied beneath.

There are three particular person bosses in Guild Battle: Purple Velvet Dragon, Avatar of Future, and the Residing Abyss. Gamers can combat a most of 18 battles each spherical, with one spherical lasting six days and one tallying day after every spherical.

4 such rounds are held each month, and the overall DMG dealt by all members of the Guild to any of the three Bosses is added as much as get the Guild’s rating, on whose foundation rewards are doled out. Each the spherical and season awards are doled out on the final tallying day of the month.

With that stated, listed here are the three greatest groups to make use of in a Guild Battle:

1) Crunch Chip & Captain Caviar

Entrance: Crunchy Chip Cookie

Center: Captain Caviar Cookie and Eclair Cookie

Rear: Vampire Cookie and Cotton Cookie

Treasures: Squishy Jelly Watch, Outdated Pilgrim’s Scroll, Pilgrim’s Slingshot

This can be a basic DMG-heavy crew bringing collectively the most effective Epic DPS’ in Cookie Run: Kingdom, with the Entrance and Healer Cookie(s) being no slouches within the DMG dealing division.

Pilgrim’s Slingshot is a crucial addition as a result of it reduces the Boss’s DEF by a sure proportion relying on how far you may have upgraded the treasure.

Most fitted to Purple Velvet Dragon

2) Darkish Choco & Affogato

Entrance: Darkish Choco Cookie

Center: Affogato Cookie and Eclair Cookie

Rear: Vampire Cookie and Cotton Cookie

Treasures: Squishy Jelly Watch, Outdated Pilgrim’s Scroll, Pilgrim’s Slingshot

A small twist on the sooner Cookie Run: Kingdom crew, this one comprises the identical treasures and a lot of the similar Cookies, however the two modifications make up all of the distinction when going through a sure Guild Boss in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Affogato’s ability disables the enemy from gaining any buffs for a sure period of time, and Darkish Choco comes with a 20% DEF debuff, which enhances the Slingshot effectively. These advantages, whereas seeming minimal, are essential in Guild Battle.

Most fitted to Residing Abyss

3) Pomegranate & Oyster

Entrance: Pomegranate Cookie

Center: Oyster Cookie and Squid Ink Cookie

Rear: Rye Cookie and Cherry Blossom Cookie

Treasures: Squishy Jelly Watch, Outdated Pilgrim’s Scroll, Pilgrim’s Slingshot

This construct’s emphasis on extra healing-focused Cookies may elevate some questions with readers, however the combo of all these Cookies and Treasures working collectively makes up a top-tier Guild Battle crew.

Whereas it’s true that Guild Bosses are created in such a method that surviving towards them for longer than a couple of ability casts is unattainable, this construct is greatest for these Cookie Run: Kingdom gamers who need to final so long as potential and do not have an aggressive playstyle.

Most fitted to Avatar of Future

Followers can observe this house to see all the newest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they arrive out.



