The latest troop problem in Conflict of Clans, Hog Heaven, requires gamers to make the most of Hog Riders in cooperative fight with a view to obtain unique rewards.

With sturdy hitpoints and injury, the Hog Rider is among the finest Darkish Elixir troops within the sport. Gamers can unlock him by upgrading Darkish Barracks to stage 2, which requires City Corridor stage 8.

In multiplayer engagements, gamers are free to make use of any Hog Rider offensive techniques. They’ll even purchase magic gadgets and expertise factors by using Hog Riders in 10 victories.

To unlock the rewards, gamers can go to the sport’s occasions part and create sturdy Hog Rider military combos.

On this article, we are going to discover the three finest attacking methods for the Hog Heaven problem in Conflict of Clans.

Observe: This text is subjective and displays the opinions of the author

Mass Hogs and a couple of different attacking methods for the Hog Heaven problem in Conflict of Clans

1) Mass Hogs

The military composition for TH10 Mass Hogs attacking technique is as follows:

37 Hog Riders

39 Archers

8 Wall Breakers

5 Therapeutic spells

1 Freeze spells

Hog Riders (Clan fortress)

The Mass Hog Rider is among the best attacking methods in Conflict of Clans. Utilizing this technique, gamers can simply clear City Corridor 8 and better bases within the Hog Heaven problem. The Hog Riders straight goal the opposing staff’s protection buildings.

Earlier than using the Mass Hog assault, gamers could need to make the most of troops like Golems and Wizards to construct a funnel and demolish Inferno Towers. To clear outlying buildings, gamers can even add forces like minions, child dragons, and archers.

2) GoVaHo

The military composition of the City Corridor 8 GoVaHo attacking technique is as follows:

2 Golems

12 Hog Riders

4 Valkyries

6 Wall Breakers

9 Wizards

4 Archers

Barbarian King

3 Therapeutic Spells

3 Valkyries (clan fortress)

This is among the quickest attacking strategies in Conflict of Clans, particularly for capturing bases. The Valkyries will destroy the core, the Golems will deal with the injury, and the Hog Riders will clear up the remaining mess. This type of assault can be utilized for clan struggle assaults, widespread trophy pushes, and even gold and elixir farming.

Gamers can modify their armies for the Hog Heaven problem by together with Pekkas within the attacking plan to help Valkyries in taking out the primary base. One other technique for maximizing victories within the Hog Heaven problem is to make use of Queen Stroll.

3) GoWipe with Hog Riders

The military composition of the City Corridor 10 GoWipe assault technique is as follows:

2 Golems

2 Pekkas

11 Hog Riders

16 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Therapeutic spells

6 Hog Riders (clan fortress)

This is among the hottest attacking methods, provided that gamers can make use of GoWipe in each multiplayer and clan struggle encounters. With GoWipe, gamers can even use a wide range of armies, together with Witches, Valkyries, and Hog Riders.

One of many strongest additions to the GoWipe assault is the Hog Rider, as it should help different troops by clearing the defensive buildings. Gamers may even use it in multiplayer battles and farming as a result of it’s a balanced useful resource assault.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh