3.3% GLOBAL CAGR FOR CAR AUDIO MARKET TO ACHIEVE US$ 59,383.8 MN BY 2027

Panasonic Corporation, Harman International, Continental AG, Denso Ten, and Clarion – PROMINENT MARKET PARTICIPANTS IN CAR AUDIO MARKET

The automotive industry throughout the globe is evolving and adopting advanced technological developments and innovations, along with an increased focus on driver’s comfort and safety. The car audio market is also witnessing several developments in technology, such as voice-enabled audio systems and smartphone-controlled audio systems. Further, with the development of ADAS and connected cars technology, the car audio market is experiencing a drastic change with companies focusing on their product development to efficiently compete with their rivals.

Get a Sample PDF of Automotive Filters Market Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009681/

In terms of revenue, the company fitted a car audio system that captures a larger share as compared to aftermarket car audio systems. However, the market for both company fitted and aftermarket audio systems are experiencing growth in terms of volume, but the company fitted audio system are expensive; hence, it is expected to dominate. Further, most of the OEMs provide branded audio systems resulting in the larger share for branded audio systems than non-branded audio systems. These OEMs partners with varied car audio manufacturers for their different car models, depending on the technology and cost.

Additionally, the smartphone operated is witnessing a high growth rate as compared to manually operated audio systems attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the availability of better internet services. Although, the market for voice recognized audio system is in its infancy, but it is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to rising concern for driver safety and ease of use.

The global market for car audio has been segmented on the basis of component, which includes a head unit, speakers, amplifiers, and others. Further, the head unit market is segmented on the basis of manual controlled and touches controlled. Also, speaker unit is further segmented in to speaker, tweeter and sub-woofer.

Some of the key players operating in the car audio market are Alpine Electronics, Clarion, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Ten, Harman International, Hyundai Mobis, Pioneer Corporation, and Visteon Corporation

Access Full Report With TOC @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009681/

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com