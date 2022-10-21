2nd Attack confirmed by Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san Season 2 Crunchyroll trailer

Will Don’t Toy with Me Miss Nagatoro Season 2 have the ability to overcome anime followers’ conflicted emotions in regards to the bullying that’s central to the story? Pic credit score: 774

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 launch date is confirmed for January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

The second season can have the titular character persevering with to tease Senpai Naoto Hachiouji, however when will they be trustworthy with one another about their rising emotions?

The official title for the second season is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro: 2nd Assault. Pic credit score: Studio OLM

Listed below are the brand new Japanese solid members for the 2nd Assault:

Yoshino Nanjo (Eli Ayase in Love Dwell! College Idol Undertaking) as Nagatoro’s Older Sister (Massive Sis-toro)

Sayumi Suzushiro (Uruka Takemoto in We By no means Study: BOKUBEN) as Hana

SunomiyaKaori Maeda (Shizuku Osaka in Love Dwell! Nijigasaki Excessive College Idol Membership) as Orihara

The preliminary announcement of the manufacturing was made on October 23, 2021. The official web site acknowledged that “particulars will probably be introduced at a later date”.

Throughout Crunchyroll Expo 2022 on August 6, 2022, Crunchyroll confirmed that it is going to be streaming the brand new Nagatoro Season 2 episodes.

On that day, Crunchyroll additionally launched Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 trailer 2.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro: 2nd Assault trailer 2.

It’s additionally been formally confirmed that there will probably be a studio change for Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san Season 2.

The announcement artwork for the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 anime. Pic credit score: Misaki Suzuki

On November 13, 2021, animator Yoshihiro Takeda wrote about wishing that he might take part in making the Nagatoro sequel. The rationale that Takeda gained’t be concerned is as a result of anime manufacturing committee altering the animation studio.

“I requested about it and it appears that evidently the manufacturing firm has modified and it’s not [Studio] Telecom [Animation Film]. I ponder which firm will make it?” Takeda tweeted. “I’m slightly frightened in regards to the change within the manufacturing firm and employees for the second season and sequel.”

When a Twitter follower requested, “Telecom won’t animate the sequel?”, Takeda confirmed that Nagatoro Season 2 “won’t be made by Telecom” because the studio will allegedly be busy engaged on the… Tower Of God Season 2 anime!

Not directly confirming Tower of God Season 2 was really extra of a shock than the Nagatoro studio change.

What we all know for sure is that the primary season of the anime sequence was produced by Studio Telecom Animation Movie, which is finest identified for making latest seasons of the Lupin the Third anime sequence. In 2020, they launched the Tower of God anime (a minimum of now we all know what’s maintaining them busy whereas followers look forward to Tower of God Season 2).

The studio is a subsidiary of TMS Leisure, which is thought for Dr. STONE Season 3, Fruits Basket Season 3, and Megalo Field Season 2: Nomad.

The principle employees and studio for Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 was introduced on June 30, 2022. Studio OLM will probably be animating the second season.

Nagatoro-san and senpai in a teaser visible for Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro 2nd assault that was launched on June 30, 2022. Pic credit score: OLM studio

For the primary season, the mission was helmed by director Hirokazu Hanai. This was Hanai’s second time as lead director after the 2018 Dances with Dragons anime. Hanai was additionally an assistant director for the 2020 Tower of God anime and an episode director for The Future Diary anime.

Nagatoro Season 2 will probably be helmed by Shinji Ushiro as a substitute. However not all the foremost employees has been changed.

Author Taku Kishimoto (Moriarty the Patriot, Haikyu!! Season 4 Half 2, Fruits Basket Season 3) is returning for Nagatoro Season 2.

Artist Misaki Suzuki (Angel Beats! episode animation director) can be returning because the character designer. Composer Gin (Aho Woman, Pop Group Epic) is returning to create the music.

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme track music hasn’t been introduced but.

For the primary season, the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro OP “EASY LOVE” was carried out by Sumire Uesaka (Japanese voice actress for Hayase Nagatoro), whereas the ED “Colourful Canvas” was carried out by Japanese voice actresses Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu (Maki Gamou), Aina Suzuki (Yoshi), and Shiori Izawa (Sakura).

The primary season’s finale, Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12, was launched on June 27, 2021.

This text offers every little thing that’s identified about Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 (Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san Season 2) and all associated information. As such, this text will probably be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is thought for sure.

The primary season of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro was initially streaming solely with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, VRV, and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.).

In late October 2021, Crunchyroll introduced that the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro English dub launch date is scheduled for January 11, 2021. The English dub solid hasn’t been introduced but.

As of the final replace, Studio Telecom Animation Movie, King Information, or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the precise Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 launch date.

The manufacturing of a Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro sequel was introduced in October 2021. The Winter 2023 premiere was introduced in June 2022.

As soon as the information is formally confirmed this text will probably be up to date with the related data.

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro evaluations from followers have simply been common. Whereas some followers discover the comedic antics to be hilarious as a result of voice-acting and dynamic facial expressions, others consider Nagatoro’s habits as a sadistic kohai crosses the road from teasing into abusive bullying and thus don’t discover any humor in any respect within the TV present.

The central theme of bullying has induced the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro anime to be both hit and miss with anime followers. Pic credit score: A-10

There’s a motive why the manga sequence’s unofficial English title is Please Don’t Bully Me, Nagatoro-san. Arguably, those that rage give up early on did so earlier than they might see the evolving dynamic.

Over the course of the season, Senpai and Nagatoro each develop as characters, with Senpai slowly rising a backbone together with conversational expertise. Nagatoro is greater than a bully and reveals sudden depth as an individual.

Nonetheless, all reviewers agree that the anime’s story is certainly a novel method to a highschool romance dynamic.

It’s too early to say whether or not the early episodes scared off too many for the anime to search out monetary success with Blu-Ray/DVD gross sales and streaming numbers.

When BD Quantity 1 got here out it didn’t even register on the Oricon gross sales charts! When the Quantity 2 BD launched in late June 2021, it bought solely 647 in its first week. Nonetheless, the anime’s first season was usually within the high 5 on Crunchyroll’s fashionable anime checklist.

The nice streaming numbers are in all probability why the anime manufacturing committee had Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 renewed. The one downside on the time was the quantity of supply materials out there for a sequel, however that was not a difficulty by 2022.

The studio change rumor makes good sense in gentle of how the anime trade capabilities. Studios and the contractor animators are booked out years upfront, so because the anime manufacturing committee apparently desires a fast turnaround on the second season it might make sense that they’d change to a studio and foremost employees that’s out there sooner slightly than later.

As such, we efficiently predicted that the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 launch date will probably be in 2023.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga in comparison with the anime

The story for the anime TV sequence is predicated on the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga by creator Nanashi, who goes by the pen identify 774.

Launched in November, the sequence is an online manga serialized on-line in Kodansha’s Journal Pocket app/web site. New chapters are launched bi-weekly.

As of March 2021, the sequence was as much as Quantity 10. The Nagatoro Quantity 11 launch date is August 6, 2021.

North American writer Vertical is releasing the official Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga’s English translation within the USA. As of Might 2021, the English manga was as much as Quantity 7, with Quantity 8 scheduled for August 3, 2021, Quantity 9 for November 9, 2021, and Quantity 10 for February 15, 2022.

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga sequence was as much as Quantity 10 when the anime’s first season premiered in Spring 2021. Pic credit score: 774

Like many rom-com manga sequence, the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga tends to have self-contained tales in every chapter. In later volumes, there are story arcs the place a number of chapters are linked collectively in consecutive order, however the manga’s format gave loads of freedom to the anime writers.

Much like the Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle anime (Kaguya-sama Season 3 is confirmed), the Nagatoro anime adapts chapters out of order and makes some modifications, together with increasing on jokes and shifting up Nekotoro’s introduction. The Nagatoro anime even goes a step additional by making main thematic variations by shifting round character improvement milestones.

For instance, within the Episode 1 flashback, Senpai Naoto Hachiouji was solely proven within the manga being bullied as a younger teen whereas the anime confirmed him as a baby. Yoshi was given her personal strains whereas within the manga she tended to all the time parrot Gamo. The anime’s scene the place Nagatoro shoved Senpai was comedically exaggerated by having Senpai roll into the water slightly than merely hitting the bottom.

Episode 2 created the Massive B**bs Vampires manga by combining College Rumble Shining with an unnamed vampire romance drama that was on TV within the manga.

Yoshi was changed by Sakura in an effort to work the latter woman character into the story earlier. Initially, Sakura was launched within the first chapter, however she didn’t start being developed as a personality till manga Chapter 27.

In Episode 4, Nagatoro really ought to have stored her promise to Senpai by kissing him on the cheek, patting him on the pinnacle, and working out of the artwork membership room earlier than he might reply. The fake-out prank she pulled the place a doll kissed him on the lips as a substitute was an anime unique joke.

Arguably, this story change cheapened Nagatoro’s character and the nuance of the second since Senpai put his soul into drawing the artwork this time round.

Episode 4 additionally eliminated the manga’s conclusion to the phase the place Nagatoro was demanding to be praised. Within the manga, she just about lists off the true causes she is drawn to him and is proven taking a look at him wistfully.

On the identical time, eradicating the cheek kiss and the praising at this level within the timeline smoothed out the romantic development because the cheek kiss highlighted Nagatoro’s true emotions too early. This isn’t Horimiya the place the connection develops rapidly inside a single season. Shifting the event to Episode 12 makes her actions extra impactful as a relationship milestone on the expense of heightening the bullying earlier on within the story.

On this method, the anime makes an attempt to make Nagatoro’s motives unclear because it’s unsure whether or not she’s really into Senpai or only a sadist getting off on torturing her senior. Nonetheless, even anime-only audiences ought to notice by Episode 4 that Nagatoro is shamelessly flirting with Senpai.

Episode 5 had Gamo and Yoshi tricking Nagatoro to go away the artwork membership room so the woman might torment “Paisen,” whereas within the manga, the 2 women have been simply casually dropping in when Nagatoro occurred to be absent.

One other main change was in Episode 11 when Nagatoro modeled for Senpai whereas carrying nothing however a towel. This was an anime unique scene along with the chase scene that adopted being prolonged. The anime additionally modified the setting from a random tree to the pool, which is extra emotionally important to Nagatoro.

Episode 12 capped off the primary season by heightening the drama with further dialogue. As predicted, the cheek kiss was moved to the after-credits scene to provide a strong ending.

The titles of every anime episode usually corresponded to a few of the titles of the chapters that the episode tailored. The anime would solely present two titles, however every episode tailored greater than two manga chapters. Quick bonus (omake) chapters have been usually used for the anime scenes proven earlier than the OP performed.

The next is a information to skipped chapters and the order through which the anime episodes tailored the manga:

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 1: Chapters 1, 2, 3

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 2: Chapters 3, 4, 5, 12, 6, Quantity 3: Bonus 5

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 3: Chapters Quantity 2: Aspect Story 2, 17, 18, 11, 10,

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 4: Chapters 7, 19, Quantity 5: Bonus 10, 8, Quantity 2: Aspect Story 1

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 5: Chapters Quantity 4: Bonus 9, Quantity 2: Bonus 4, 16, 20, 21

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 6: Chapters 9, 14, 22, 23

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 7: Chapters 24, 25, 26, 27, Bonus 7

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 8: Chapters 15, Quantity 5 Aspect Story, 35, 28, 29, Quantity 1: Bonus 2

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 9: Chapters Quantity 4 Aspect Story 1 and a couple of, 32, 13, 34

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 10: Chapters 30, Quantity 4: Bonus 2 36, 37, 38

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 11: Chapters 39, 40, 41, 42

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12: Chapters 43, 44, 45, 46, 8 (cheek kiss)

Skipped chapters: 31, 33

It’s predicted that Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 will choose up the story once more in manga Quantity 7. Pic credit score: 774

All in all, as predicted the anime’s second half tailored the Tradition Pageant story arc, which runs from Chapter 38 to 46. That meant the primary season’s finale, Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12, discovered a stopping level comparable to Quantity 6: Chapter 46.

Warning: The next paragraph accommodates spoilers for anime-only audiences.

This stopping level is definitely type of odd because the story arc in Chapters 48 to 50 offers a follow-up to the pageant that culminates in Nagatoro and Senpai’s first official date at a zoo. I say “odd” since ending on that notice would supply a better sense of plot decision to the primary season along with the cheek kiss. Maybe Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro “Episode 13” could possibly be an OVA episode that animates this primary date?

As beforehand talked about, there at the moment aren’t sufficient unadapted chapters for making Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2, however because the creator releases roughly 26 chapters per yr, that gained’t be an issue anymore by the primary half of 2022.

For these desirous to learn forward of the anime, English-only manga readers can purchase Quantity 7 now. However you also needs to try the skipped chapters.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot abstract/synopsis)

The subsequent time we watch Nagatoro and Senpai, Membership President offers Senpai tickets to the zoo so he can Nagatoro out on their first date. They each have to finish drawings, however this seemingly straightforward activity will get difficult when different classmates start making enjoyable of Senpai.

It’s occasions like this which have them imagining what their future will carry. Particularly, the kids think about a drunk future the place 25-year-old Senpai is harassed at work to the purpose that he turns to alcohol to drown his sorrows.

When Senpai means that consuming alcohol and staggering round drunk isn’t his concept of enjoyable, Nagatoro responds by reworking the artwork membership room right into a bar. This causes Senpai to think about Nagatoro as a 24-year-old, and it seems she’s a light-weight who can’t deal with her drink!

Extra Nagatoro’s secrets and techniques will probably be revealed, particularly when Senpai unintentionally overhears woman discuss the place Nagatoro’s favourite kind of man is mentioned. She admits that her favourite kind of boy is “somebody who’s enjoyable to be with,” which shocks Senpai when he realizes what number of latest enjoyable occasions they’d shared.

However Senpai can be embarrassed throughout this incident when he realizes he doesn’t even know Nagatoro’s first identify! And this reality continues to gnaw at him over time.

Nagatoro’s insecurities develop into a subject when winter comes and an opportunity in apparel makes it clear the age distinction is an element.

There’s even a second of self-introspection when Senpai is caught studying a shoujo manga referred to as Love Slave. It incorporates a feminine protagonist who is commonly lowering the male result in tears with bullying and Nagatora acknowledges the similarities to her personal life selections. However when Senpai dares to recommend the manga protagonist isn’t as dangerous as Nagatoro she’s offended since she believes she’s not almost as imply and scary.

Their relationship lastly strikes ahead one other step when Nagatoro catches a chilly and Senpai visits the Nagatoro Home out of concern. His go to causes a commotion when Senpai is mistaken for a thief when Nagator’s older, college-age sister seems.

Nagatoro’s sister might be fairly intimidating to the highschool teenagers. Pic credit score: 774

What’s extra, this Massive Sis-Toro provides to disclose secrets and techniques about Nagatoro! What is going to Senpai uncover?

Sadly, anime followers should wait till the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 launch date to look at what occurs subsequent. Keep tuned!