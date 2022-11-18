2nd Attack confirmed by Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san Season 2 Crunchyroll trailer PV

Will Don’t Toy with Me Miss Nagatoro Season 2 be capable of overcome anime followers’ conflicted emotions in regards to the bullying that’s central to the story? Pic credit score: 774

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 launch date is confirmed for January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

The second season could have the titular character persevering with to tease Senpai Naoto Hachiouji, however when will they be trustworthy with one another about their rising emotions?

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 OP (opening) theme tune music “LOVE CRAZY” might be carried out by Sumire Uesaka, whereas the ED (ending) tune “MY SADISTIC ADOLESCENCE♡” might be sung by Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa.

The official title for the second season is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro: 2nd Assault. Pic credit score: Studio OLM

Listed below are the brand new Japanese solid members for the 2nd Assault:

Yoshino Nanjo (Eli Ayase in Love Stay! Faculty Idol Challenge) as Nagatoro’s Older Sister (Massive Sis-toro)

Sayumi Suzushiro (Uruka Takemoto in We By no means Be taught: BOKUBEN) as Hana

SunomiyaKaori Maeda (Shizuku Osaka in Love Stay! Nijigasaki Excessive Faculty Idol Membership) as Orihara

The preliminary announcement of the manufacturing was made on October 23, 2021. The official web site acknowledged that “particulars might be introduced at a later date”.

Throughout Crunchyroll Expo 2022 on August 6, 2022, Crunchyroll confirmed that it will likely be streaming the brand new Nagatoro Season 2 episodes.

On that day, Crunchyroll additionally launched Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 trailer 2.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro: 2nd Assault trailer 2.

It’s additionally been formally confirmed that there might be a studio change for Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san Season 2.

The announcement artwork for the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 anime. Pic credit score: Misaki Suzuki

On November 13, 2021, animator Yoshihiro Takeda wrote about wishing that he might take part in making the Nagatoro sequel. The explanation that Takeda received’t be concerned is because of the anime manufacturing committee altering the animation studio.

“I requested about it and evidently the manufacturing firm has modified and it’s not [Studio] Telecom [Animation Film]. I ponder which firm will make it?” Takeda tweeted. “I’m a little bit frightened in regards to the change within the manufacturing firm and employees for the second season and sequel.”

When a Twitter follower requested, “Telecom is not going to animate the sequel?”, Takeda confirmed that Nagatoro Season 2 “is not going to be made by Telecom” for the reason that studio will allegedly be busy engaged on the… Tower Of God Season 2 anime!

Not directly confirming Tower of God Season 2 was truly extra of a shock than the Nagatoro studio change.

What we all know for sure is that the primary season of the anime collection was produced by Studio Telecom Animation Movie, which is finest recognized for making current seasons of the Lupin the Third anime collection. In 2020, they launched the Tower of God anime (at the very least now we all know what’s holding them busy whereas followers look ahead to Tower of God Season 2).

The studio is a subsidiary of TMS Leisure, which is thought for Dr. STONE Season 3, Fruits Basket Season 3, and Megalo Field Season 2: Nomad.

The principle employees and studio for Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 was introduced on June 30, 2022. Studio OLM might be animating the second season.

Nagatoro-san and senpai in a teaser visible for Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro 2nd assault that was launched on June 30, 2022. Pic credit score: OLM studio

For the primary season, the challenge was helmed by director Hirokazu Hanai. This was Hanai’s second time as lead director after the 2018 Dances with Dragons anime. Hanai was additionally an assistant director for the 2020 Tower of God anime and an episode director for The Future Diary anime.

Nagatoro Season 2 might be helmed by Shinji Ushiro as a substitute. However not the entire foremost employees has been changed.

Author Taku Kishimoto (Moriarty the Patriot, Haikyu!! Season 4 Half 2, Fruits Basket Season 3) is returning for Nagatoro Season 2.

Artist Misaki Suzuki (Angel Beats! episode animation director) can be returning because the character designer. Composer Gin (Aho Lady, Pop Group Epic) is returning to create the music.

For the primary season, the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro OP “EASY LOVE” was carried out by Sumire Uesaka (Japanese voice actress for Hayase Nagatoro), whereas the ED “Colourful Canvas” was carried out by Japanese voice actresses Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu (Maki Gamou), Aina Suzuki (Yoshi), and Shiori Izawa (Sakura).

The primary season’s finale, Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12, was launched on June 27, 2021.

This text gives the whole lot that’s recognized about Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 (Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san Season 2) and all associated information. As such, this text might be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is thought for sure.

The primary season of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro was initially streaming solely with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, VRV, and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.).

In late October 2021, Crunchyroll introduced that the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro English dub launch date is scheduled for January 11, 2021.

Crunchyroll’s Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro English dub launch date hasn’t been introduced but. Sometimes, Crunchyroll has launched the dubbed model 2 or 3 weeks after the premiere, so it’s more likely to be in late January 2023.

As of the final replace, Studio Telecom Animation Movie, King Information, or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the precise Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 launch date.

The manufacturing of a Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro sequel was introduced in October 2021. The Winter 2023 premiere was introduced in June 2022.

As soon as the information is formally confirmed this text might be up to date with the related info.

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro critiques from followers have simply been common. Whereas some followers discover the comedic antics to be hilarious because of the voice-acting and dynamic facial expressions, others consider Nagatoro’s conduct as a sadistic kohai crosses the road from teasing into abusive bullying and thus don’t discover any humor in any respect within the TV present.

The central theme of bullying has prompted the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro anime to be both hit and miss with anime followers. Pic credit score: A-10

There’s a motive why the manga collection’s unofficial English title is Please Don’t Bully Me, Nagatoro-san. Arguably, those that rage stop early on did so earlier than they may see the evolving dynamic.

Over the course of the season, Senpai and Nagatoro each develop as characters, with Senpai slowly rising a backbone together with conversational abilities. Nagatoro is greater than a bully and exhibits sudden depth as an individual.

Nonetheless, all reviewers agree that the anime’s story is unquestionably a singular strategy to a highschool romance dynamic.

It’s too early to say whether or not the early episodes scared off too many for the anime to search out monetary success with Blu-Ray/DVD gross sales and streaming numbers.

When BD Quantity 1 got here out it didn’t even register on the Oricon gross sales charts! When the Quantity 2 BD launched in late June 2021, it bought solely 647 in its first week. Nonetheless, the anime’s first season was usually within the high 5 on Crunchyroll’s fashionable anime listing.

The nice streaming numbers are in all probability why the anime manufacturing committee had Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 renewed. The one downside on the time was the quantity of supply materials obtainable for a sequel, however that was now not a difficulty by 2022.

The studio change rumor makes excellent sense in gentle of how the anime business features. Studios and the contractor animators are booked out years upfront, so for the reason that anime manufacturing committee apparently desires a fast turnaround on the second season it will make sense that they’d change to a studio and foremost employees that’s obtainable sooner quite than later.

As such, we efficiently predicted that the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 launch date might be in 2023.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga in comparison with the anime

The story for the anime TV collection relies on the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga by creator Nanashi, who goes by the pen identify 774.

Launched in November, the collection is an online manga serialized on-line in Kodansha’s Journal Pocket app/web site. New chapters are launched bi-weekly.

As of August 9, 2022, the collection was as much as Quantity 14, which incorporates up by Chapter 109. Quantity 15 will embody up by Chapter 118.

North American writer Vertical is releasing the official Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga’s English translation within the USA. As of November 1, 2022, the English manga was as much as Quantity 13, with Quantity 14 scheduled for April 4, 2023, and Quantity 15 for July 4, 2023.

As of October 2022, the Nagatoro manga had 3.3 million copies in circulation worldwide, together with digital releases.

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga collection was as much as Quantity 10 when the anime’s first season premiered in Spring 2021. Pic credit score: 774

Like many rom-com manga collection, the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga tends to have self-contained tales in every chapter. In later volumes, there are story arcs the place a number of chapters are linked collectively in consecutive order, however the manga’s format gave loads of freedom to the anime writers.

Just like the Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle anime (Kaguya-sama Season 3 is confirmed), the Nagatoro anime adapts chapters out of order and makes some adjustments, together with increasing on jokes and transferring up Nekotoro’s introduction. The Nagatoro anime even goes a step additional by making main thematic variations by shifting round character growth milestones.

For instance, within the Episode 1 flashback, Senpai Naoto Hachiouji was solely proven within the manga being bullied as a younger teen whereas the anime confirmed him as a baby. Yoshi was given her personal traces whereas within the manga she tended to at all times parrot Gamo. The anime’s scene the place Nagatoro shoved Senpai was comedically exaggerated by having Senpai roll into the water quite than merely hitting the bottom.

Episode 2 created the Massive B**bs Vampires manga by combining Faculty Rumble Shining with an unnamed vampire romance drama that was on TV within the manga.

Yoshi was changed by Sakura to be able to work the latter woman character into the story earlier. Initially, Sakura was launched within the first chapter, however she didn’t start being developed as a personality till manga Chapter 27.

In Episode 4, Nagatoro truly ought to have stored her promise to Senpai by kissing him on the cheek, patting him on the top, and operating out of the artwork membership room earlier than he might reply. The fake-out prank she pulled the place a doll kissed him on the lips as a substitute was an anime unique joke.

Arguably, this story change cheapened Nagatoro’s character and the nuance of the second since Senpai put his soul into drawing the artwork this time round.

Episode 4 additionally eliminated the manga’s conclusion to the phase the place Nagatoro was demanding to be praised. Within the manga, she just about lists off the true causes she is drawn to him and is proven taking a look at him wistfully.

On the identical time, eradicating the cheek kiss and the praising at this level within the timeline smoothed out the romantic development for the reason that cheek kiss highlighted Nagatoro’s true emotions too early. This isn’t Horimiya the place the connection develops rapidly inside a single season. Shifting the event to Episode 12 makes her actions extra impactful as a relationship milestone on the expense of heightening the bullying earlier on within the story.

On this method, the anime makes an attempt to make Nagatoro’s motives unclear because it’s unsure whether or not she’s truly into Senpai or only a sadist getting off on torturing her senior. Nonetheless, even anime-only audiences ought to notice by Episode 4 that Nagatoro is shamelessly flirting with Senpai.

Episode 5 had Gamo and Yoshi tricking Nagatoro to depart the artwork membership room so the woman might torment “Paisen,” whereas within the manga, the 2 women have been simply casually dropping in when Nagatoro occurred to be absent.

One other main change was in Episode 11 when Nagatoro modeled for Senpai whereas sporting nothing however a towel. This was an anime unique scene along with the chase scene that adopted being prolonged. The anime additionally modified the setting from a random tree to the pool, which is extra emotionally important to Nagatoro.

Episode 12 capped off the primary season by heightening the drama with additional dialogue. As predicted, the cheek kiss was moved to the after-credits scene to present a strong ending.

The titles of every anime episode usually corresponded to a few of the titles of the chapters that the episode tailored. The anime would solely present two titles, however every episode tailored greater than two manga chapters. Brief bonus (omake) chapters have been usually used for the anime scenes proven earlier than the OP performed.

The next is a information to skipped chapters and the order by which the anime episodes tailored the manga:

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 1: Chapters 1, 2, 3

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 2: Chapters 3, 4, 5, 12, 6, Quantity 3: Bonus 5

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 3: Chapters Quantity 2: Aspect Story 2, 17, 18, 11, 10,

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 4: Chapters 7, 19, Quantity 5: Bonus 10, 8, Quantity 2: Aspect Story 1

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 5: Chapters Quantity 4: Bonus 9, Quantity 2: Bonus 4, 16, 20, 21

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 6: Chapters 9, 14, 22, 23

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 7: Chapters 24, 25, 26, 27, Bonus 7

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 8: Chapters 15, Quantity 5 Aspect Story, 35, 28, 29, Quantity 1: Bonus 2

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 9: Chapters Quantity 4 Aspect Story 1 and a couple of, 32, 13, 34

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 10: Chapters 30, Quantity 4: Bonus 2 36, 37, 38

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 11: Chapters 39, 40, 41, 42

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12: Chapters 43, 44, 45, 46, 8 (cheek kiss)

Skipped chapters: 31, 33

It’s predicted that Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 will decide up the story once more in manga Quantity 7. Pic credit score: 774

All in all, as predicted the anime’s second half tailored the Tradition Competition story arc, which runs from Chapter 38 to 46. That meant the primary season’s finale, Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12, discovered a stopping level equivalent to Quantity 6: Chapter 46.

Warning: The next paragraph incorporates spoilers for anime-only audiences.

This stopping level is definitely form of odd for the reason that story arc in Chapters 48 to 50 gives a follow-up to the competition that culminates in Nagatoro and Senpai’s first official date at a zoo. I say “odd” since ending on that word would offer a better sense of plot decision to the primary season along with the cheek kiss. Maybe Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro “Episode 13” may very well be an OVA episode that animates this primary date?

As beforehand talked about, there presently aren’t sufficient unadapted chapters for making Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2, however for the reason that creator releases roughly 26 chapters per yr, that received’t be an issue anymore by the primary half of 2022.

For these eager to learn forward of the anime, English-only manga readers should buy Quantity 7 now. However you must also take a look at the skipped chapters.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot abstract/synopsis)

The subsequent time we watch Nagatoro and Senpai, Membership President offers Senpai tickets to the zoo so he can Nagatoro out on their first date. They each have to finish drawings, however this seemingly simple process will get sophisticated when different classmates start making enjoyable of Senpai.

It’s occasions like this which have them imagining what their future will carry. Particularly, the teenagers think about a drunk future the place 25-year-old Senpai is harassed at work to the purpose that he turns to alcohol to drown his sorrows.

When Senpai means that consuming alcohol and staggering round drunk isn’t his concept of enjoyable, Nagatoro responds by remodeling the artwork membership room right into a bar. This causes Senpai to think about Nagatoro as a 24-year-old, and it seems she’s a light-weight who can’t deal with her drink!

Extra Nagatoro’s secrets and techniques might be revealed, particularly when Senpai by accident overhears woman speak the place Nagatoro’s favourite kind of man is mentioned. She admits that her favourite kind of boy is “somebody who’s enjoyable to be with,” which shocks Senpai when he realizes what number of current enjoyable instances they’d shared.

However Senpai can be embarrassed throughout this incident when he realizes he doesn’t even know Nagatoro’s first identify! And this truth continues to gnaw at him over time.

Nagatoro’s insecurities grow to be a subject when winter comes and an opportunity in apparel makes it clear the age distinction is an element.

There’s even a second of self-introspection when Senpai is caught studying a shoujo manga known as Love Slave. It encompasses a feminine protagonist who is commonly lowering the male result in tears with bullying and Nagatora acknowledges the similarities to her personal life decisions. However when Senpai dares to counsel the manga protagonist isn’t as dangerous as Nagatoro she’s offended since she believes she’s not practically as imply and scary.

Their relationship lastly strikes ahead one other step when Nagatoro catches a chilly and Senpai visits the Nagatoro Home out of concern. His go to causes a commotion when Senpai is mistaken for a thief when Nagator’s older, college-age sister seems.

Nagatoro’s sister will be fairly intimidating to the highschool teenagers. Pic credit score: 774

What’s extra, this Massive Sis-Toro provides to disclose secrets and techniques about Nagatoro! What’s going to Senpai uncover?

Sadly, anime followers must wait till the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 launch date to look at what occurs subsequent. Keep tuned!