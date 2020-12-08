$ 26.2 billion Worth “RF Semiconductor Market”, Led by Qorvo, Skyworks, Analog Devices and more.

ReportsnReports published a research report on “RF Semiconductor Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Global RF Semiconductor Market size is expected to grow from US$ 17.4 Billion in 2020 to US$ 26.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%. This report spread across 168 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 108 Tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the RF Semiconductor Market:

Qorvo (US)

Skyworks (US)

Analog Devices (US)

Qualcomm (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Cree (US)

MACOM (US)

Microchip Technology (US)

Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

Texas Instruments (US)

Maxim Integrated (US)

Mercury Systems (US)

ON Semiconductor (US)

RFHIC (South Korea)

RichWave (Taiwan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Sumitomo Electric Drives Innovations (Japan)

TDK Electronics (Germany)

Teledyne (US)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) and Toshiba (Japan)

“Based on material, RF semiconductor market for gallium nitride to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The demand for gallium nitride (GaN)-based RF semiconductors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. GaN exhibits several characteristics, such as high breakdown voltage, high power density, high-frequency operation, high efficiency, and excellent thermal conductivity properties. In the higher frequencies being utilized for 5G, GaN is 10% to 15% more efficient than LDMOS/Silicon devices.

“Based on frequency band, VHF & UHF to hold significant share from 2020 to 2025”

The VHF & UHF frequency bands are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. These bands are considered to be one of the most important frequency bands for modern wireless communication systems. The growing demand from CATV & wired broadband application along with the increasing penetration of LTE technology across the world are expected to be the key drivers for the RF semiconductor market for VHF & UHF frequency bands during the forecast period.

“APAC RF semiconductor industry to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period”

The RF semiconductor industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is experiencing increasing penetration of LTE technology. Also, RF semiconductors are in massive demand for consumer devices applications in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which in turn, is expected to boost the RF semiconductor market in the region.

Competitive Landscape of RF Semiconductor Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: RF Semiconductor Market, 2019

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

6 Competitive Situations and Trends

6.1 Product Launches

6.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

6.3 Expansions

6.4 Acquisitions

