253 euros instant discount on this magnificent curved PC screen

Are you looking for a screen for your PC gamer installation? The curved PC gamer screen from VIEWSONIC, currently at a bargain price, will undoubtedly seduce you.

As computer video game enthusiasts know, the choice of a PC gamer’s display should not be left to chance. It is important to choose a screen whose capacities offer you the greatest comfort and the best possible resolution. The VIEWSONIC VX3218 should give you full satisfaction.

This 32-inch screen displays Full HD 1080 resolution so you can enjoy every detail of your games. The VX3218 has a refresh rate of 165 Hz, which guarantees you a very high picture fluidity. Plus, the 1ms MPRT response time lets you react with the utmost speed and precision. Say goodbye to motion blur, lag and ghosting!

In addition, its mega dynamic contrast of 80M:1 ensures real depth in the image and gives more definition to both the darkest and the brightest colors. You won’t miss the smallest details!

In addition, the VIEWSONIC VX3218 promotes maximum immersion in gaming sessions thanks to its 1500R curve. In addition, the manufacturer has also paid attention to visual comfort thanks to blue light filters and anti-flicker technology. Finally, this PC gamer screen has two 2W speakers that emit stereo sound.

Normally sold at €470, the VIEWSONIC VX3218 Curved Gamer PC Screen is now available from €216.99, an immediate reduction of €253. We also remember that one of the best mice on the market also benefits from a -40% promotion.

A Full HD 1080 resolution. A real work on the contrasts. A refresh rate of 165 Hz.

