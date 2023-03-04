$25,000 Next Gen Vehicle To Be Made In Mexico

There may be normally quite a lot of pleasure round Tesla’s announcement days, reminiscent of Battery Day 2020 and AI Day 2022. There had been appreciable anticipation forward of Investor Day 2023, too, with particulars anticipated about Challenge Highland and the Subsequent Era Platform. Nevertheless, whereas the latter was recurrently talked about in passing, there have been no grand displays. The frustration meant share costs dropped, wiping $44 billion off Tesla’s valuation. However have been traders failing to see the gems amongst the avalanche of data?

Tesla Investor Day might not have been nicely obtained by shareholders, but it surely nonetheless included some … [+] promising information. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg © 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP

This was an uncommon occasion. Not solely was it even longer than typical, at over 4 hours, however Elon Musk was solely often evident. Even when he was onstage, he was noticeably extra hesitant as a presenter than typical – and he wasn’t Steve Jobs to begin with. However what he did current was as daring and (actually) Earth altering as ever. The Grasp Plan 3 seemed nicely past automobiles, seeing direct electrification as basic to decarbonization and in a position to present a “clear path to a sustainable Earth with abundance”.

This Plan would require 30TW of renewable power manufacturing globally and 240TWh of storage – which after all could be battery-based, ideally Tesla Megapacks. There could be some use for hydrogen, however not in transportation. Apart from rockets, after all, all the things could be battery powered, though even right here electrical energy could be used not directly to fabricate rocket gas from captured CO2. E-fuels of this nature would even be required initially in aviation and transport, however Musk reckoned ultimately batteries would take over.

Tesla’s plan to save lots of the world, in numbers. Tesla

Solely 0.2% of the world’s land could be wanted to provide all of the renewable power required. Heating would come from warmth pumps, and though high-density functions reminiscent of EVs may require batteries utilizing uncommon minerals reminiscent of cobalt and nickel, static storage might make use of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry, constructed from minerals which might be ample. Musk argued {that a} sustainable electrified future was “inside attain” and would solely require a $10 trillion manufacturing funding – a mere 10% of the 2022 world GDP.

This was a daring and optimistic presentation, however shareholders clearly needed to see extra instantly concrete product-based information. Because the displays rolled on by means of their many hours, selection tidbits emerged. The Tesla group mentioned how the corporate uniquely designs autos round streamlined, automated manufacturing. This has enabled a 40% discount in manufacturing facility footprint.

There have been hints in regards to the Subsequent Era Platform. The design would come with 75% much less silicon carbide, help any battery chemistry, and additional manufacturing synergies would allow a 50% discount in manufacturing facility footprint. The drive unit would price round $1,000, and include no uncommon earth minerals, not like the Tesla Mannequin Y’s motor. All of the controllers could be designed in home, in comparison with the mere 20% of the unique Mannequin S.

The breakdown of Tesla’s Grasp Plan 3, costing a mere $10 trillion. Tesla

Tesla has simplified its controller structure through the years, saving wiring harness complexity and shaving 17kg off the cable weight. The low voltage battery has additionally transitioned to lithium ion as an alternative of lead acid in 2022, so this may final the lifetime of the automobile not the 4 years of present 12V models. The massive change, not essentially confined to the Subsequent Gen Platform, shall be a change to 48V, enabling decrease currents and thinner wires, additional lowering weight. However the Subsequent Gen Platform may also embrace additional controller optimization to cut back weight and complexity, as pioneered within the Cybertruck design.

Different morsels included video footage of current Optimus humanoid robotic designs constructing each-other (this model beforehand couldn’t even stroll throughout AI Day final 12 months). From July, Texas Tesla house owners would be capable of take pleasure in limitless in a single day charging at residence for a flat $30 a month, due to renewable power provide optimization. The dry electrode manufacturing system unveiled at Battery Day was proven in full swing, drastically lowering the manufacturing facility footprint for the 4680 cells utilizing it in comparison with typical 2170 cell manufacturing.

As at all times, although, you wanted to attend for probably the most important bulletins. At Battery Day 2020, the massive information was the teasing of the $25,000 Tesla in the direction of the tip of the presentation. That has didn’t materialize simply but, however there was an announcement hidden on the finish of Tesla Investor Day that hinted it’s on its approach. The Subsequent Era Platform would be the basis enabling the $25,000 platform, and simply earlier than the Q&A in the course of the interminable four-hour presentation, Elon Musk introduced Tesla’s fifth Gigafactory shall be in Mexico, close to Monterey.

Simply earlier than the Q&A, Elon Musk introduced that the Subsequent Gen Car could be inbuilt a brand new … [+] Gigafactory in Mexico. Tesla

On the high of the slide, it talked about that this Gigafactory could be “Manufacturing Subsequent Gen Car”. Sadly, aside from Musk saying Gigafactory Mexico would contain a $5 billion funding and be the world’s largest EV manufacturing plant, there have been no additional particulars – and no point out of timeframe. However many have been anticipating the Subsequent Gen Platform to come back out of China, so seeing the deal with Mexico as an alternative is reassuring, given the present pattern in world politics.

The markets would have been quite a bit happier had there been extra element about Challenge Highland, Challenge Juniper (the equal of Highland for the Mannequin Y), and the Subsequent Gen Platform. Though Tesla’s automobiles proceed to promote nicely, with the 4 million lifetime manufacturing milestone additionally introduced on the Investor Day, a brand new automobile is beginning to look pressing. However no less than, for 4 hours anyway, Elon Musk was again to what he does finest – disrupting the transportation and power companies – and never amplifying far proper conspiracy theories on Twitter. Let’s hope he can preserve this focus for a bit longer. Tesla share costs might actually profit from it.