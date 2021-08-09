250 euros discount on this great 4K 100 Hz QLED TV with JBL soundbar

If you are in the market for a beautiful QLED TV right now, here is an offer that should not leave you indifferent. It is the Hisense 55U8QF, a television that has serious arguments and also benefits from a discount of 250 euros.

Hisense 55U8QF: a near-perfect QLED TV

HiSense is a brand that is getting more and more present in the TV market and tries to be innovative while offering good value for money for their products. Today we have the 55U8QF model on sale, which is equipped with a QLED panel, like Samsung TVs, but that’s not all! It displays 4K UHD resolution for a diagonal of 55 inches or about 139 cm with a refresh rate of 100 Hz and HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatibility, which means you have a very nice picture.

Another plus of this TV is that it comes with a built-in soundbar that was developed in collaboration with JBL, so you don’t have to buy a sound kit as it gives you a very good sound experience.

Like any good smart TV, it has an operating system that allows you to install the applications you want (Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, …). In addition, it can be remotely controlled via Amazon’s Alexa integrated directly into the device.

Previously booked at 999.99 euros, it is currently 749.99 euros, a very good price, especially since the tests on this model are very positive. If you prefer OLED technology, we have another great plan for a 48-inch TV.

Why crack

