250 euros discount on this AMG Petronas special edition electric scooter

The introduction of scooters in urban areas has changed the habits of using public transport. Some have even eliminated the bus and subway to get around more independently without fear of being delayed. These small cars can even be rented, but with daily use it can quickly become expensive, so it is better to buy one. On sale today is the excellent Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Special Edition Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2: an edition that looks good

Xiaomi electric scooters need no introduction, they are powerful, robust, everything you can ask for this type of product and more at a much lower price than the competition. If the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 caught your eye, the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Special Edition will make your head spin, especially as it is currently priced at €549.99 instead of €799.99. A good plan with the arrival of the Mi Electric Scooter 3.

Let’s take a look at the specs of this top-of-the-line model:

Sturdy chassis with 12800mAh aircraft-grade aluminum alloy battery that provides a range of 45km on one charge 600-watt motor Intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS)LCD screen on the handlebar to display the various information (real-time speed , range, driving mode)Visual safety accessoriesLED lighting system8.5-inch anti-slip tires

This special edition has been redesigned in Team F1 colors and is officially licensed.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.