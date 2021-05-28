Time goes by so quickly that it is sometimes difficult for us to see all the changes that our society has gone through in such a short period of time. A lot has changed since the 1980s, and so has video games. We invite you to look back on more than thirty years of video game history to see how far our favorite characters (and we are with them) have come. So without further ado, here are 25 video game characters between their first appearance and today.

1) Link (first appearance: 1986)

2) Bowser (first appearance: 1985)

3) Cloud (first appearance: 1997)

4) Rayman (first appearance: 1995)

5) lara croft (first appearance: 1996)

Note: The latest game with Lara Croft is the mobile game Tom Raider Reloaded. Since this is a mobile game, we didn’t want to compare the designs, but this is what Lara Croft looks like in-game:

6) Bandicoot crash (first appearance: 1996)

7) Samus (first appearance: 1986)

8) ratchet (first appearance: 2002)

9) ike (first appearance: 2005)

10) Mario (first appearance: 1981)

11) Sephiroth (first appearance: 1997)

12) Megaman (first appearance: 1987)

13) below zero (first appearance: 1992)

14) Kratos (first appearance: 2005)

15) Kirby (first appearance: 1992)

16) Ryu (first appearance: 1987)

17) sonic (first appearance: 1993)

18) Randi (first appearance: 1993)

19) tom nook (first appearance: 2001)

20) Eric Cartman (first appearance: 1998)

21) Donkey Kong (first appearance: 1981)

22) Spyro (first appearance: 1998)

23) Alex Kidd (first appearance: 1986)

24) Chun-li (first appearance: 1987)

25) Yoshi (first appearance: 1990)

Do you remember the beginnings of your favorite characters? Which changes do you think are the most notable? Don’t hesitate to reply in our comments section! And if you’d like to keep your swing moving, we invite you to discover how these thirty pop culture characters have evolved since they first appeared.