25 particularly impressive or surprising constructions

With more than 5 million copies sold in just a few weeks, Valheim is undoubtedly the game of the moment. A title based on a Viking purgatory in which players can collect resources of all kinds, but also build bases. An advanced construction tool that players have put to the test to create imposing, even surprising constructions.

15 imposing and surprising constructions

Alone or with others, the Valheim players explored their procedurally generated worlds up and down. Resources, monsters, bosses, the most creative, especially use their brains to achieve incredible constructions. From a simple little wooden bridge with a trunk to the castle inspired by Minas Tirith from The Lord of the Rings, players have outdone themselves. The opportunity for us to introduce you to these extraordinary creations that will eventually give you ideas. And if you haven’t immersed yourself in the world of Valheim, don’t let the polygons scare you. This indie title is worth gold. No wonder it is among the top rated games of all time.

a quality portal

Friends: “build in …. wait what?!” Me: “I present you … PORTAL TREE !!” from r / valheim

a base that is worth the detour

My 140 hours (solo) basic tour (CohhCarnage)! from r / valheim

a well-designed forge

The most satisfying forge? from r / valheim

a sublime view

Under rock builds seem to be the new thing. My WIP home so far. from r / valheim

a strong impenetrable one

200 hours of Solo Base no cheats from R / Valheim

A friend like us does more

My friends: ” yo we need a house ” Me: ” ok, I need 100 stacks of wood ” from r / valheim

“Ogres are like onions”

Another beautiful day in the ̶S̶w̶a̶m̶p̶ meadows of R / Valheim

Vikings fights on the menu

This is what Odin told us to build! Look here! from r / valheim

A building that brings tears to your eyes

a chest to rule them all

A chest for ALL your chests from R / Valheim

a millennium falcon Valheim style

“Chewie, we’re home.” / I present you the Millennium Longboat. (Test setup) from r / valheim

Howl of nostalgia

Stormwind Harbor from R / Valheim

a lofty bridge

Valheim’s most beautiful bridge completed. (5 pictures) from r / valheim

Rivebois, yes, but in Valheim

It took me the last week to build Riverwood in Valheim! from r / valheim

the longhouse of honor

I made the longhouse from “For Honor” game -WIP- (second picture for comparison) by r / valheim

inspired by minas tirith

I’m working on a castle. Inspired by Minas Tirith from the Lord of the Rings. from r / valheim

holy sight

I just wanted to share an update after you guys got encouraged the other day. Please excuse my amateur camera skills. I hope you like it! from r / valheim

a simple and efficient bridge

Made a bridge out of a whole tree trunk. Set posts to hold them in place. from r / valheim

Viking times samurai

When a samurai from R / Valheim ends up in the wrong afterlife

a mega boat ramp

After MANY false starts have failed, I present the longship on the new and improved mega ramp (with better FPS) from r / valheim

for the alliance

Remake of Goldshire’s ‘Lions Pride Inn’ from WoW [WIP] from r / valheim

a magnificent portal building

Friends: “Build a portal”. Me: “Maybe guys got carried away” … from R / Valheim

Viking wizard in space?

The Wizards Tower from r / valheim

A fort well worth the detour

It took almost 5k of wood and 2 full days to build this fortress. I am proud. from r / valheim

USS Valheim

“Go brave to Valhalla” / USS Valheim ready to embark (not real size) / Debug mode used, but integrity was a pain. This would not be possible without tree supports. from r / valheim