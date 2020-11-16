25 MCU superheroes who could be very different

Your favorite Marvel characters could have been very different. Today we invite you to discover the conceptual art of 25 characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MCU characters could be very different

From 2008 in Iron Man to 2019 in Spider-Man Far From Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe featured many superheroes. From the first to the last appearance of the characters, our heroes’ costumes have often evolved. Changes that go through a concept art phase where the production teams look for different alternatives. These research phases naturally also take place when the characters are introduced for the first time. The inspiration for the costumes can come directly from the comics or develop in other ways according to the wishes of the production, the directors, but also the fashion that wants to be more futuristic. Today we invite you to discover the conceptual art of various heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You will see that the costumes and looks of the MCU’s superheroes could have been very different from those in the various films. Many drawings were made by graphic designer Andy Park.

1) Captain America

2) Spider-Man

Different versions of the Weaver costume for Avengers: Infinity War.

3) vision

4) Captain Marvel

5) Black widow

6) Iron Man

Different armor for Iron Man 3.

7) Wanda

8) Hulk

Another version of the Hulk for Thor: Ragnarok.

9) The winter soldier

10) Hawkeye

11) Ant Man

12) Thor

Two more versions of Thor in Thor: Ragnarok.

13) Valkyrie

Another version of Valkyrie imagined White in Thor: The Dark World.

14) Star-Lord

15) Groot

16) Gamora

17) missile

18) the falcon

19) Doctor weird

20) war machine

21) Black panther

22) Drax

23) praying mantis

See this post on Instagram

A post by Andy Park (@andyparkart)

See this post on Instagram

A post by Andy Park (@andyparkart)

24) fog

See this post on Instagram

A post by Andy Park (@andyparkart)

See this post on Instagram

A post by Andy Park (@andyparkart)

25) mercury