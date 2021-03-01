25 Iconic Roles That Could Be Played By Other Actors (Part 2)

We’d already offered you an article called “32 Iconic Roles That Had to Be Performed by Other Actors” and you really liked the concept. So here we are back to play a very good prank on you, with 25 iconic roles that other actors could have played. Knowing that the role of Thor could have gone to another MCU actor you know well, or that Orlando Bloom could have played a role other than Legolas in The Lord of the Rings, is still pretty unsettling!

1) Iwan Rheon / Jon Schnee in the Game of Thrones

Iwan Rheon made an impression as Ramsay Bolton, and yet he was initially tricked into playing the character of Jon Snow. The actor actually passed the casting call to get the role of the good guy.

2) tom hiddleston / thor in the mcu

Before Tom Hiddleston took on the role of Loki in the MCU, he wanted to play Thor himself. If you missed her casting for the role, we recommend watching this video so that you can form your own opinion on the subject.

3) Tom Filz / Harry Potter

Tom Felton wanted to play the character from Harry Potter. At the base, the actor actually has brown hair that is pulling on the brown a little. However, he was selected for the role of Malfoy and dyed his hair blonde for all of the Harry Potter films.

4) Heidebuch / Batman begins in Batman

Christopher Nolan wanted Heath Ledger to play the character of Batman. The actor declined, but then, convinced of the director’s work, agreed to be part of the next cast as Joker.

5) christopher mintz-plasse / dave lizewski in the kick-ass

Initially, the actor who plays Kick-Ass, Aaron Johnson, auditioned for the role of Red Mist, and conversely, the actor who plays the Red Mist, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, auditioned for the role of Kick-Ass. The directors made their choice! For his part, Christopher Mintz-Plasse said (jokingly):

I think I finally had too much energy and charm to play Dave!

6) Rainn Wilson / Michael Scott in the office

Rainn Wilson aspired to play Michael Scott on The Office, but it’s not the one he inherited (much to the delight of fans?).

7) Natasha Lyonne / Lorna in orange is the new black

Actress Natasha Lyonne saw herself in the role of Lorna Morello in Orange Is the New Black, but when the directors discovered her they directly picked her to play the role of Nicky. Conversely, the actress who plays Lorna, Yael Stone, auditioned for the role of Nicky.

8) Miley Cyrus / Lily Truscott in Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus initially aspired to the role of Lily Truscott in Hannah Montana.

9) James Franco / Spider-Man

James Franco initially aspired to the lead role and inherited that of the villain. A pattern that is far more common than you might think.

10) Chelsea Peretti / Detective Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chelsea Peretti originally wanted to audition for the role of Rosa Diaz, but when she chatted with Andy Samberg (Jake), whom she had known since elementary school, she realized that the role of Gina might suit her better.

11) Courteney Cox / Rachelle with friends

Courteney Cox originally auditioned for the role of Rachelle, but eventually the actress felt that she had a lot more in common with Monica.

12) Carice van Houton / Cersei in the Game of Thrones

Carice Van Houton wanted to play the role of Cersei in Game of Thrones, and she wanted to cast for the role. Unfortunately, she couldn’t move during another shoot. She was discovered, however, but not for the role of Cersei.

13) Orlando Bloom / Faramir in The Lord of the Rings

Actor Orlando Bloom was originally cast to play Faramir, but was ultimately chosen to play Legolas.

14) arnold schwarzenegger / kyle reese in the terminator

Arnold Schwarzenegger was initially interested in playing the role of Kyle Reese. James Cameron eventually convinced him that he would be much better off as the Terminator.

15) Liam Hemsworth / Peeta Mellark at the Hunger Games

Liam Hemsworth auditioned for the role of Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games but was ultimately selected to play the role of Gale.

16) Jon Favreau / Chandler with friends

Jon Favreau was a very interesting candidate for the show’s directors to play the character of Chandler in Friends. He will eventually play the role of Pete Becker, the billionaire who is with Monica.

17) Lee Pace / Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy

Lee Pace wanted to play the role of the Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt didn’t want the role of Star Lord. What he wanted was to play Captain America. After all, he liked his role as Star-Lord. Everything is fine, it ends well as they say.

18) Darren Criss / Finn Hudson in Glee

Actor Darren Criss wanted to play the role of Finn Hudson, but Cory Monteith was selected. Instead, the actor inherited the role of Blaine Anderson.

19) Sandra Oh / Miranda Bailey in Grey’s Anatomy

During the first auditions, the role that was intended for Sandra Oh was Miranda Bailey. Eventually the role fell to Chandra Wilson and Sandra Oh became Cristina Yang in the series.

20) Sonequa Martin-Green / Michonne in The Walking Dead

Actress Sonequa Martin-Green originally auditioned for the role of Michonne, which was eventually given to Danai Gurira.

21) Madelaine Petsch / Betty Cooper in Riverdale

Madelaine Petsch had come to audition for the role of Betty Cooper, but when she introduced herself she was asked to read lines from another character she did not know and who was kept a secret: Cheryl Blossom.

22) Isaiah Washington / Derek Sheperd in Graus Anatomy

Isaiah Washington initially had the role of Derek Sheperd in mind, but Patrick Dempsey won.

23) laura prepon / piper chapman in orange is the new black

Laura Prepon (Alex Vause on Orange Is the New Black) liked the script of the series so much that she was eager to join the cast. So she did the tests for Piper Chapman first, though deep down she thought the role didn’t quite suit her. She was eventually called back to try out the role of Alex and bingo there.

24) Sebastian Stan / Captain America in the MCU

It wasn’t just Chris Pratt who wanted to play Captain America in the MCU. Sebastian Stan (Bucky) wanted that role too, so he passed the auditions to try his luck. He didn’t get it, but he still wasn’t kicked out of the MCU.

26) Cillian Murphy / Batman

Cillian Murphy auditioned for the role of the good guy, Batman’s, in Batman Begins. He was eventually chosen to play the role of the scarecrow.