25 films where the age difference between actors who play parents and their children is totally ridiculous

As you know, we’ve already seen that actors don’t always play characters their age. While this is not necessarily bothersome, it is more problematic when you have to play a parenting role and your child is almost as old as you. After seeing the actors playing younger characters and the actors who are not their age, today we invite you to discover various age differences between parents and children that don’t matter. Sometimes, in addition to the minimal age difference, it is even the actor who plays the child who is older than the actor who plays the parents. Yes, anything is possible in Hollywood … Here are 25 little age gaps between actors to play with parents and their kids. Please note that the age corresponds to the age of the actors when the film or series was shot.

1) In Alexandre, Angelina Jolie plays Colin Farrell’s mother when she was 29 and he was 28

2) In Back to the Future, Michael J. Fox plays Lea Thompson’s son when they are both 24 years old

Although it’s the logic of the movie that they are the same age, there is still an inconsistency. Marty and Lorraine are supposed to be 17 when they’re in high school.

3) In Brokeback Mountain Secret, Heath Ledger plays Kata Mara’s father when he was 25 and she was 21

4) In This is Us, Mandy Moore plays the mother of three actors older than her

5) In Mamma Mia, Cher plays Meryl Streep’s mother when they are only 3 years apart

6) In Forrest Gump, Sally Field plays Tom Hanks’ mother, as the two are only 10 years apart

Even better is that they played a couple at Le Mot de la Fin 6 years ago.

7) In Orange Is the New Black, Elizabeth Rodriguez plays Dasha Polanco’s mother when they are only two years apart

8) In Blow, Johnny Depp is Rachel Griffith’s son when he is 5 years older

9) In Lolita Despite Me, Amy Poehler plays Rachel McAdams mother when they are only 7 years apart

10) In Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays Jensen Ackles’ father when they are only 12 years apart

11) In Fireflies in the Garden, Julia Roberts plays Ryan Reynolds’ mother when they are only 9 years apart

12) In The Prince of Bel-Air, Janet Hubert plays the mother of Karyn Parsons when they are only 10 years apart

13) In Rocketman, Bryce Dallas plays Howard Taron Egerton’s mother when they are only 8 years apart

14) In Six Feet Under, Frances Conroy plays Peter Krause’s mother when they are only 12 years apart

15) In Lord of the Rings, John Noble plays Sean Bean’s father when they are only 11 years apart

16) In Star Trek, Winona Ryder plays Zachary Quinto’s mother when they are only 6 years apart

17) In Glass, Charlayne Woodard plays Samuel L. Jackson’s mother when she is 5 years younger

18) In Indiana Jones, Sean Connery plays Harrison Ford’s father when they are only 12 years apart

19) In Newport Beach, Kelly Rowan plays Benjamin Mackenzie’s mother when they are only 13 years apart

20) In Empire, Taraji P. Henson plays Jessie Smollett’s mother when they are only 13 years apart

21) In Boyz N The Hood, Laurence Fishburne plays Cuba’s father Gooding Jr. when they are only 7 years apart

22) In Misconduct, Drew Barrymore plays Adam Garcia’s mother when she is 2 years younger than him

23) In Footloose, John Lithgow plays Lori Singer’s father while he’s only 12 years apart

24) In Pretty Little Liars, Lesley Fera plays Troian Bellisario’s mother when they are only 14 years apart

25) In Prodigal Son, Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young play Tom Payne’s parents when they are only 13 and 12 years apart

