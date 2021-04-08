25 film / series posters mocked and perfectly summarized in one meme

Movie and TV series posters are great tools for promoting a production. However, we must not forget that they remain communication tools. Your goal is to strike a chord, even if it sometimes means lulling us into deep illusions.

25 posters that can be summarized in one meme

How many times have you been fooled by a movie poster? We, a little too much for our liking … Sometimes the truth is in a picture, but it’s not necessarily what we imagine. While hanging out on the internet, you can find little nuggets that summarize a movie much better than its own poster. Often funny, these memes make fun of certain productions or simply summarize a plot with a simple picture.

1) Dunkirk (2017)

2) Ocean’s 8 (2018)

3) The Secret of Brokeback Mountain (2005)

4) Future Man (2017-2020)

5) The Godfather (1972)

6) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

7) Call Me By Your Name (2018)

8) The Great Battle of Flowers (2020)

9) The Witcher (2019-)

10) Supergirl (2015-2021)

11) When the Night Comes (2014)

12) Sex and the City (2008)

13) Knives Out (2019)

14) We (2019)

15) Extravagances (1995)

16) Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

17) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

18) Inception (2010)

19) Gintama (2006-2018)

20) Finding Nemo (2003)

21) Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

22) cats (2019)

23) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

24) The Mandalorian (2019-)

25) John Wick (2014)