25 film / series posters mocked and perfectly summarized in one meme
Movie and TV series posters are great tools for promoting a production. However, we must not forget that they remain communication tools. Your goal is to strike a chord, even if it sometimes means lulling us into deep illusions.
25 posters that can be summarized in one meme
How many times have you been fooled by a movie poster? We, a little too much for our liking … Sometimes the truth is in a picture, but it’s not necessarily what we imagine. While hanging out on the internet, you can find little nuggets that summarize a movie much better than its own poster. Often funny, these memes make fun of certain productions or simply summarize a plot with a simple picture.