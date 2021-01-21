25 Easter eggs hidden in real life

You know, geeks love Easter eggs and hidden messages in video games, movies, series, or even books. But did you know that Easter eggs can hide in real life too? Since 2015, Reddit has had a section called IRLEasterEggs where internet users share the little hidden secrets and secrets that surround them in real life. We have selected 25 of these Easter eggs for you that you want to discover immediately.

1) This graffiti becomes an attraction when the sun provides the right shade

2) Canadian passports are shown under UV lamp

3) A text inspired by Rick Astley

4) One bug can hide another

In the middle of the beetle collection is a beetle car (called beetle in English and means beetle). A beetle among the beetles.

5) Pac-Man is hiding in the ventilation grille of new subways in Stockholm

6) When the colors change in the fall, this smiley face appears in this pine forest

7) A label that sends a message

“Turn the garment over and wash it in cold water so you don’t ruin it like everything else in your life.”

8) A bag that wants you well

“What are you doing here? The bag opens on the other side.”

9) A bridge that has been colored to look like Lego

10) Marge Simpson

11) The Abbey of Sainte Foy in Conques with a character that overflows on its facade

12) The sun emblem is displayed every November 11th at 11:11 am in honor of WWI soldiers

13) a mini town on a sidewalk

14) a smart box

“Things to do with this box: a cat mansion, a spaceship, a Batmobile, a lemonade stand, a cheap coffee table, a big hat or a house for small people.”

15) The work of Ant-Man

16) There is an alien gargoyle at Paisley Abbey in Scotland

17) This Lego set consists of 1969 pieces, 1969 as the year of this NASA mission

18) Mario is hiding in the barcode

19) Jerry is hiding in the hole in this pet store

20) Made a drawing with several stones

21) Futurama boxes are sold by the 30th Century Fox

22) The Irish passport is bound in the colors of the Irish flag

23) The tiler was a fan of Space Invaders

24) The filling of this platypus plush consists of artificial beaver eggs and an artificial duck egg

25) A controller can hide others