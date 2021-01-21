25 Easter eggs hidden in real life
You know, geeks love Easter eggs and hidden messages in video games, movies, series, or even books. But did you know that Easter eggs can hide in real life too? Since 2015, Reddit has had a section called IRLEasterEggs where internet users share the little hidden secrets and secrets that surround them in real life. We have selected 25 of these Easter eggs for you that you want to discover immediately.
1) This graffiti becomes an attraction when the sun provides the right shade
2) Canadian passports are shown under UV lamp
3) A text inspired by Rick Astley
4) One bug can hide another
In the middle of the beetle collection is a beetle car (called beetle in English and means beetle). A beetle among the beetles.
5) Pac-Man is hiding in the ventilation grille of new subways in Stockholm
6) When the colors change in the fall, this smiley face appears in this pine forest
7) A label that sends a message
“Turn the garment over and wash it in cold water so you don’t ruin it like everything else in your life.”
8) A bag that wants you well
“What are you doing here? The bag opens on the other side.”
9) A bridge that has been colored to look like Lego
10) Marge Simpson
11) The Abbey of Sainte Foy in Conques with a character that overflows on its facade
12) The sun emblem is displayed every November 11th at 11:11 am in honor of WWI soldiers
13) a mini town on a sidewalk
14) a smart box
“Things to do with this box: a cat mansion, a spaceship, a Batmobile, a lemonade stand, a cheap coffee table, a big hat or a house for small people.”