25% discount on the portable streaming interface of XIAOMI’s Mi TV Stick

Do you need a device that allows you to stream movies, series, photos, videos or music anytime and on any screen? This is great because with this XIAOMI TV stick you can access all the programs from Android TV 9 and much more. It connects to all TVs with an HDMI port

Mi TV Stick: access to a wide variety of applications

This very compact HDMI key fits anywhere in your pocket or even in your pocket. It comes with a remote control that you can use to use the services of the Google Assistant. The accessory supports a voice command and search function via Alexa to start or stop streaming your favorite content.

This device offers an internal storage capacity of 8 GB for your games and applications. The 1 GB RAM ensures smooth navigation. The icing on the cake, the Full HD resolution integrated in this device ensures faster display without affecting the image quality.

Thanks to the Chromecast feature, you no longer have to use a phone whose screen size can be very restrictive. At the same time, the manufacturer does not skimp on the abundance of choices available to users. Install the most popular streaming APKs such as Youtube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, ADN, Molotow TV and MyCanal directly from the Google Play Store.

Compared to other Android TV sticks on the market, the MI TV Stick has a significant advantage in terms of sound quality. It benefits from support for Dolby Audio 5.0 and DTS 2.0 certification to read all formats. Get a 25% discount on the purchase of this XIAOMI Mi TV Stick, which is currently available for 29.99 euros. If you are looking for an Android TV that can be used as an alternative to this XIAOMI streaming dongle, the TCL 55EP680 is sure to please you.

3 reasons to buy:

Compactness voice remote control applications

