25% discount on cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 or S21 + and many other accessories

After buying your Galaxy S21 or S21 +, it’s always better to protect it. Don’t leave it unprotected even if you find yourself unable to fully enjoy its beautiful design. Indeed, these devices remain fragile. If you leave them naked, there is a risk that the slightest incident will damage them. Fortunately, there are now cases that are both thin and transparent and not bulky to effectively protect your smartphone without turning it into a cobblestone and losing ergonomics. In conjunction with a screen protector, you can enjoy optimal protection. What to have more peace of mind.

Cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 or S21 +: a large selection available!

Several models for Samsung Galaxy S21 or S21 + are available for these covers. You can choose between transparent or colored versions (gray, purple, pink …). The soft, transparent case Essentielb Samsung S21 + is made of TPU plastic, for example. It is compatible with an induction charger. It’s ultra-thin and light, but it can absorb shock perfectly.

Among the colored versions you will find the gray Samsung S21 + Kvadrat case. It is made of plastic and is gray in color. It is also compatible with an induction charger. Another example is the Samsung S21 + case made of brown leather. More stylish, you can also use it with induction chargers …

If you choose one of these cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 or S21 +, you will receive a 25% discount. The same applies to the Essentielb Samsung S21 Ultra Protective Film x2 screen protector and other accessories such as the Samsung USB-C fast charging induction charger or the Samsung Ultra Fast 25 W Black wall charger. So don’t wait any longer and make your choice. Also check out the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds, which are currently available for less than 20 euros!

3 good reasons to choose this accessory?

The 25% instant discount The finesse and ease The wide range available

