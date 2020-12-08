25 characters who switch to the dark or light side of the force
In Star Wars, many people are led by the Force, whether it’s on the light side for the Jedi or the dark side for the Sith. Some of them have even switched sides in their story, we think in particular of Anakin and Count Dooku. Today we bring you various fan art pieces where artists envisioned the good guys going to the dark side of power while the bad guys going to the light side of power. A real change, but the result is very successful. Discover Dark Obi-Wan, Dark Yoda or Jedi Palpatine without further delay.
1) Dark Yoda
Artist: Sedat Açıklar
2) Palpatine Jedi
3) Jedi Maul
4) Dark Ahsoka Tano
Artist: Juan Carlos Medina
5) Dark padmé
6) Dark Luke Skywalker
7) Jedi Dooku
8) Darth Obi-Wan
Artist: Blackberreh Art