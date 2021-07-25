25 arrested during demonstration of vaccination opponents in Athens | free press

Several thousand people demonstrate against the mandatory corona vaccination in Greece on Syntagma Square in Athens. Police deploy tear gas and water cannons after riots.

Athens (AP) – Greek police temporarily arrested 25 people in riots at a demonstration by vaccine opponents on Saturday night.

According to authorities, several thousand people had previously gathered in Syntagma Square in central Athens to protest the partial corona vaccination that now exists in Greece. After a peaceful rally, the situation escalated as protesters threw firebombs and rocks at emergency services and used water cannons and tear gas.

Repeated demonstrations against the corona vaccination campaigns are currently taking place in Greece and Cyprus, some of which also lead to violence. Most people who oppose the vaccine are religious fanatics and right-wing extremists. They have taken to the streets since the government increased pressure on unvaccinated citizens in the face of rising infection rates. For example, two weeks ago it was decided that employees in the care and health sector must be vaccinated against corona. Otherwise, they could be fired from their job without pay. Closed spaces in the catering and cultural sector, such as clubs and theaters, may only be visited by vaccinated people.