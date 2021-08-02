25 animals compared to their albino versions

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 2, 2021
1

Have you ever wondered what albino versions of certain animals look like? Look no further, here is a selection of 25 animals compared to their albino versions. While some animals are super stylish, others are a lot less and that’s hilarious. Albinism, a genetic disease, is a deficit in melanin production. It is a pigment whose job it is to protect the skin from UV rays from the sun. This peculiarity is found in humans as well as in mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and is characterized by white skin, hair, feathers, scales and light or red eyes.

# 1 alligator

# 2 donkey

# 3 whale

# 4 Bat

# 5 suede

# 6 giraffe

# 7 gorilla

# 8 hedgehogs

# 9 kangaroo

# 10 kiwi

# 11 koala

# 12 lion

# 13 peacock

# 14 nutria

# 15 reindeer

# 16 rhinoceros

# 17 snake

# 18 squirrels

# 19 dolphin

# 20 zebra

# 21 Manta rays

# 22 penguin

# 23 Doberman Pinscher

# 24 turtle

# 25 Croco Loki

If you enjoyed this article, you’re sure to love discovering these 37 animals compared to their prehistoric ancestors.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 2, 2021
1
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of The CD Projekt game is no longer number 1 in Steam sales

The CD Projekt game is no longer number 1 in Steam sales

January 12, 2021
Photo of Tom Cruise explodes the ceremony with this strong gesture

Tom Cruise explodes the ceremony with this strong gesture

May 11, 2021
Photo of No checks at the border with France | Free press

No checks at the border with France | Free press

March 1, 2021
Photo of this Avenger is the only one who always defeated the Hulk

this Avenger is the only one who always defeated the Hulk

July 25, 2021
Back to top button