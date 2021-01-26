25 actors who played very different roles

While some actors always play the same type of character, others may instead play characters that are exactly the opposite of what they were doing before. You can switch from one franchise to another while playing independent roles.

Today we invite you to discover 25 actors who have played very different roles so you may never have thought that the same actors are behind both roles. From James McAvoy as Mr Tumnus and Professor Xavier to Oscar Isaac who plays Poe Dameron and Apocalypse, discover 25 actors who have played very different roles.

Gary Oldman as Zorg in the fifth element and Sirius Black in Harry Potter

James McAvoy as Mr Tumnus in Narnia and Professor X in X-Men

Timothy Spall as wormtail in Harry Potter and Mr Poe in the catastrophic adventures of the Baudelaire Orphans

Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy in Batman & Robin and Beatrix Kiddo in Kill Bill

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in Star Wars and Apocalypse in X-Men

Natalia Tena as Tonks in Harry Potter and Xi’an in The Mandalorian

Mark Williams as Horace in 101 Dalmatians and Mr Weasley in Harry Potter

Tom Hardy as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and Eddie Brock in Venom

Meryl Streep in Miranda Priestly in The Devil wears Prada and Topsy Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns

Linda Cardellini as Vera in Scooby-Doo and Laura Barton in Avengers

Karl Urban as Éomer in The Lord of the Rings and Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok

Jason IsAacs as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and Captain Hook in Peter Pan

Julia Walters as Molly Weasley in Harry Potter and Rosie in Mamma Mia

John Travolta as Vicent Vega in Pulp Fiction and Edna in Hairspray

Henry Thomas as Eliott in ET and Hugh Crain in The Haunting of Hill House

Hugh Laurie as Jasper in 101 Dalmatians and Mr Little in Stuart Little

Heath Ledger as Gabriel in The Patriot and the Joker in The Dark Knight

Harry Melling as Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter and Harry Beltik in The Lady’s Game

Bryce Dallas Howard as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3 and Victoria in Twilight

Emma Thompson as Nanny McPhee in Nanny McPhee and Professor Trelawney in Harry Potter

Bryan Cranston as Hal in Malcolm and Walter White in Breaking Bad

Joan Cusack as Debbie in The Addams Family Values ​​and Sheila in Shameless

Alan Rickman as Harry in Love Actually and Severus Snape in Harry Potter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Dave in Kick-Ass and Pietro in Avengers 2

Kate Winslet in Pink in Titanic and Jeanine Matthews in Divergent

So much for these 25 actors who interpreted very different characters. If you want to prolong the pleasure, we recommend discovering or rediscovering 40 actors before and after makeup.