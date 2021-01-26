World
25 actors who played very different roles
While some actors always play the same type of character, others may instead play characters that are exactly the opposite of what they were doing before. You can switch from one franchise to another while playing independent roles.
Today we invite you to discover 25 actors who have played very different roles so you may never have thought that the same actors are behind both roles. From James McAvoy as Mr Tumnus and Professor Xavier to Oscar Isaac who plays Poe Dameron and Apocalypse, discover 25 actors who have played very different roles.
Gary Oldman as Zorg in the fifth element and Sirius Black in Harry Potter
James McAvoy as Mr Tumnus in Narnia and Professor X in X-Men
Timothy Spall as wormtail in Harry Potter and Mr Poe in the catastrophic adventures of the Baudelaire Orphans
Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy in Batman & Robin and Beatrix Kiddo in Kill Bill
Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in Star Wars and Apocalypse in X-Men
Natalia Tena as Tonks in Harry Potter and Xi’an in The Mandalorian
Mark Williams as Horace in 101 Dalmatians and Mr Weasley in Harry Potter
Tom Hardy as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and Eddie Brock in Venom
Meryl Streep in Miranda Priestly in The Devil wears Prada and Topsy Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns
Linda Cardellini as Vera in Scooby-Doo and Laura Barton in Avengers
Karl Urban as Éomer in The Lord of the Rings and Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok
Jason IsAacs as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and Captain Hook in Peter Pan
Julia Walters as Molly Weasley in Harry Potter and Rosie in Mamma Mia
John Travolta as Vicent Vega in Pulp Fiction and Edna in Hairspray
Henry Thomas as Eliott in ET and Hugh Crain in The Haunting of Hill House
Hugh Laurie as Jasper in 101 Dalmatians and Mr Little in Stuart Little
Heath Ledger as Gabriel in The Patriot and the Joker in The Dark Knight
Harry Melling as Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter and Harry Beltik in The Lady’s Game
Bryce Dallas Howard as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3 and Victoria in Twilight
Emma Thompson as Nanny McPhee in Nanny McPhee and Professor Trelawney in Harry Potter
Bryan Cranston as Hal in Malcolm and Walter White in Breaking Bad
Joan Cusack as Debbie in The Addams Family Values and Sheila in Shameless
Alan Rickman as Harry in Love Actually and Severus Snape in Harry Potter
Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Dave in Kick-Ass and Pietro in Avengers 2
Kate Winslet in Pink in Titanic and Jeanine Matthews in Divergent
So much for these 25 actors who interpreted very different characters. If you want to prolong the pleasure, we recommend discovering or rediscovering 40 actors before and after makeup.