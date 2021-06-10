247 Medical Billing Services Signs new Contracts with Mental Health Practices in Georgia

Mental health coding and billing complexities have become a challenge for many providers across the US. At 247MBS, we understand these challenges and with the help of our industry knowledge and experience, we strive to help our clients improve their RCM. Recently, 247MBS signed new contracts with several mental health practices in Georgia, offering customized RCM solutions to help them maintain the financial health of their practice.

Mental healthcare patient volume in Georgia is on the rise and many providers are looking for professional support for non-core activities such as coding, billing and services related to RCM. “We have extended our established network of billers and coders along with our hands-on experience in mental health billing to our clients, in an attempt to help them focus on quality care rather than worry about payments.”- said Andrew Simons, marketing manager 247MBS.

Mental health is a busy specialty that involves various complex billing and coding services. Also, when compared to other specialties, the denial rate of mental health claims is higher which calls for expert coding and billing in order to get maximum reimbursement. Considering the regulatory changes and compliance challenges, it seems imperative for mental health experts to hire professionals for the reimbursement procedure. The idea is to get ample time to focus on provision of meaningful and optimum care.

“Mental health experts don’t just have to deal with revenue issues. They also have to ensure compliance to regulations such as HIPAA 5010, PQRI, ICD-10, HIE (Health Information Exchange) and CPOE (Computerized Physician Order Entry). They even have to deal with the latest EMR updates which makes it hard for them to focus on quality patient care”- added Andrew.

247MBS enjoys a strong track record of offering top-notch mental health billing services across the US. We have a large network of AAPC-certified coders and billers who are well-trained in providing streamlined support to mental health care providers. We also have experience in processing of claims with leading private insurance companies along with government sponsored Medicaid and Medicare.

“At our mental health practice, revenue leak was one of the main concerns. Considering the solid reputation of 247MBS, we planned on partnering with them because we needed quick assistance in getting our revenue cycle back on track” – said one of the clients at 247MBS.