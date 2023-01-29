’24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

Actor Annie Wersching, finest recognized for taking part in FBI agent Renee Walker within the sequence “24″ and offering the voice for Tess within the online game “The Final of Us,” has died. She was 45.

Wersching handed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with most cancers, her publicist advised The Related Press. The kind of most cancers was not specified.

Neil Druckmann, who created “The Final of Us,” wrote on Twitter that “We simply misplaced a gorgeous artist and human being. My coronary heart is shattered. Ideas are together with her family members.”

Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi sequence “Timeless,” tweeted, “We love you Annie Wersching. You may be deeply missed.”

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of tv exhibits over the course of her two-decade profession.

Her first credit score was in “Star Trek: Enterprise,” and she or he would go on to have recurring roles within the seventh and eighth seasons of “24,” “Bosch,” “The Vampire Diaries,” Marvel’s “Runaways,” “The Rookie” and, most just lately, the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” because the Borg Queen.

She additionally offered the voice and movement seize efficiency for Tess for the favored online game “The Final of Us.”

Wershing was recognized with most cancers in 2020, in keeping with Deadline, and continued working. She’s survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. A GoFundMe web page was arrange Sunday to assist the household.