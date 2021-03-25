24.8% CAGR, All-in-One Modular Data Center Market is Surging with US$ 13.95 Bn of Industry Revenue by 2027-Top Manufacturers-Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Bladeroom Group Ltd., Dell Inc. and Flexenclosure AB

The global all-in-one modular data center market by customized container types is led by other customized container module. Customized all-in-one modular data centers are constructed based on the requirement of businesses. The size of customized all-in-one modular data centers are mostly 10 feet, 52 feet and above. Vendors are witnessing high demand for customized data centers. Moreover, pay as you grow is a key factor driving the demand for customized all-in-one modular data center market.

The rapid growth in the adoption of OTT video, growth of high-quality, bandwidth-hungry content, and increasing proliferation of the IoT are some of the factors influencing the overall market growth of all-in-one modular data centers. All-in-one modular data centers incorporate storage, compute, power, cooling, fire detection, as well as security into pre-fabricated form factors. Deployment stage is minimal for these compute blocks. Owing to this, it is appropriate for rapid or ready deployment situations including those in power, telecom, or financial sectors.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Bladeroom Group Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

