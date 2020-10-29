230 euros discount on this 4K LED TV for Android

If you want to enjoy your films and series on a large 4K LED TV, you will find a very interesting promotional offer here, as it is the TCL 55EP680 TV.

TCL 55EP680: An Android TV below 4K with the Play Store

The TCL 55EP680 is a 55 inch or 139 cm 4K LED TV with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (2160p). It also has various HDR technologies (HDR10, HDR10 +) and Dolby Vision certification. For the audio part, we can rely on Dolby Audio compatibility.

In terms of connection, it consists of:

3 HDMI (2.0b) connections 1 YUV composite connection 1 stereo cinch input 1 headphone output 1 optical output 1 USB A1 connection Ethernet connection

You should also know that this model works on Android TV. This means that you can install your favorite applications as well as those of your SVOD subscriptions such as Netflix, MyCanal, Disney +, Prime Video … Control of this TV can be done under voice thanks to Google Assistant and the microphone built into the remote control.

Issued for the first time at 661 euros, it has just fallen back to 429 euros, this time we can’t miss it! And if you’re looking for a hybrid laptop that transforms into a tablet, there’s a lot more here.

Why succumb to this 4K TV offer?

Android TV Full connectivity HDR10 + and Dolby Vision compatibility

