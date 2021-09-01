23 new series (or seasons) to discover in September

“Sexual Education” and “La Casa de Papel” are back. Enter “Dr. Death ”or“ Scenes from a Marriage ”.

“Sex Education” is back.

1973 debuted “Scenes from Married Life”, a miniseries (which also had a film version) by one of the most recognized filmmakers of all time, the Swede Ingmar Bergman. The text was also adapted for the theater and staged several times. This year the play was even staged by Rita Calçada Bastos in the Teatro Nacional D. Maria II in Lisbon.

In September, a new TV adaptation of HBO is one of the big news on TV when it comes to international fiction. “Scenes from a Marriage” joins Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in the lead roles. The miniseries follows the failure of a marriage in five episodes.

Another important piece of news in September is the beginning of the end of “La Casa de Papel”. The Spanish Netflix series ends this year, but the fifth and final season will be split into two parts of five episodes. The first premiere is now in September, the second comes on December 3rd on the streaming platform.

The same Netflix will debut the long awaited new seasons of series like “Sex Education” or “Lucifer” in September. The platform will also premiere “Midnight Mass,” a new horror miniseries from the creators of “The Curse of Hill House” and “The Curse of Bly Manor”.

In September, enter “Dr. Death, ”which will air on HBO. This series is inspired by the true story of Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was at a neurosurgery clinic when suddenly everything changed. Patients entered his operating room for routine operations and remained permanently maimed or dead. As the victims huddled, two medical colleagues and the prosecutor tried to stop him.

