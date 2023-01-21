22-year-old missing after ‘polar plunge’ in California

Hamzah Alsaudi, a San Francisco State pupil, disappeared Thursday throughout a “polar plunge” at Esplanade Seashore in Pacifica, California, police mentioned in a information launch.

At round 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, police had been referred to as to the seashore for a swimmer in misery. Officers mentioned that Alsaudi and two others went into the ocean, however whereas within the water Alsaudi, 22, was hit with a big wave that pulled him farther from shore.

The opposite two swimmers had been in a position to make it again to the shore and referred to as 911 for assist, police mentioned.

Hamzah Alsaudi / Credit score: Pacifica Police Division

The U.S. Coast Guard despatched plane and a floor vessel to help within the seek for Alsaudi, police mentioned. CBS Bay Space reported that a number of different companies, together with a California Freeway Patrol air unit and a drone from the San Bruno Police Division, had been requested to assist within the search.

Born in Baghdad, Iraq, Alsaudi was a senior at San Francisco State majoring in political science with a minor in Arab research, the school mentioned. He was additionally a beloved member of the establishment’s wrestling group, mentioned his faculty in a letter to the neighborhood shared on Friday afternoon and was a four-year letter winner in highschool.

“Our ideas and prayers are with your entire Gator neighborhood proper now as we course of this information,” the letter mentioned. “We stay deeply grateful to the Coast Guard, Police Division, and others for all they’ve accomplished to assist with the search.”

