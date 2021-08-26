22 unmissable discounts to take advantage of at the Lisbon Book Fair

22 unmissable discounts to take advantage of at the Lisbon Book Fair

The hundreds of stalls with thousands of books are back in Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon. The reason, of course, is the 91st edition of the Lisbon Book Fair, which is the second largest of all time after 2019.

It starts this Thursday, August 26th, and runs through September 12th. As always, entry is free, but this time there is a maximum capacity – so that the necessary social distance is achieved. The use of a mask is also mandatory and there are disinfectant gel stations throughout the enclosure.

A total of 325 pavilions and 744 editorial brands with stands are taking part in the initiative organized by the Portuguese Association of Publishers and Booksellers (APEL) and the City of Lisbon. There are a total of 131 exhibitors.

In order to increase the possibility of public movement within the fair in a more airy and generous space, APEL has decided to remove all “non-essential equipment” from the venue. As in the previous year, the restoration area is being reduced in this edition.

The book presentations take place in only three open-air auditoriums (one at the south entrance and two at the north entrance) with seating, in which autograph sessions, lectures and debates also take place. Every publisher will register for participation in the initiatives.

The full program, which can be found on the official website, also includes concerts, gatherings, book club meetings, scenic readings and storytelling.

The Lisbon Book Fair opens between 12:30 pm and 10:00 pm and does not close until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. On Saturdays it also opens earlier at 11 a.m. It is open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This year the organization reiterated its concern to organize a more sustainable event. For example, the Lisbon Book Fair, in collaboration with Central de Cervejas, is offering reusable cups for the first time. In addition, reusable and recyclable paper bags are offered to visitors.

As for the discounts – which may have brought you here – the most important thing to know is that the usual hour H is from Monday to Thursday between 9pm and 10pm. Depending on the publisher, there will be funding of at least 50 percent, but only for books that are older than 18 months.

In any case, the vast majority of the books will be offered at lower prices than what they are presenting for the remainder of the year. If you are interested in specific books, here are the best ways to buy the story that you are looking for. Discover more discounts on the event’s official website.

“The Outrageous War on Avenida Gago Coutinho”, Mário de Carvalho

Regular Price: € 13.30

Price at the book fair: € 9.31

Price at the Book Fair on August 26th: € 6.65

“The night that summer ended”, João Tordo

Regular price: 22 €

Price at the book fair: € 17.60

Price at the Book Fair on August 26th: € 13.20

“The 99 best recipes from Casal Mistério”, Casal Mistério

Regular Price: € 19.90

Price at the book fair: € 13.95

Price at the Book Fair on August 26th: € 9.95

“The last love letter”, Jojo Moyes

Regular Price: € 17.70

Price at the book fair: € 12.39

Price at the Book Fair on August 27: € 8.85

“Raw onion with salt and bread”, Miguel Sousa Tavares

Regular price: 20 €

Price at the book fair: € 14

Price at the Book Fair on August 27th: € 10

“A Servant’s Tale,” Margaret Atwood

Regular Price: € 18.80

Price at the book fair: € 13.16

Price at the book fair on August 28: € 9.40

“The Spanish Manufacturing Machine”, Valter Hugo Mãe

Regular Price: € 17.70

Price at the book fair: € 14.16

Price at the book fair on August 28: € 8.85

“The Thing – Book I,” Stephen King

Regular Price: € 22.20

Price at the book fair: € 15.54

Price at the book fair on August 29th: € 11.10

“The headless woman and the evil look”, Gonçalo M. Tavares

Regular Price: € 15.50

Price at the book fair: € 10.85

Price at the book fair on August 30th: € 7.75

“Budapest”, Chico Buarque

Regular Price: € 15.50

Price at the book fair: € 12.40

Price at the Book Fair on August 31: € 9.30

“The light of Beijing”, Francisco José Viegas

Regular Price: € 17.70

Price at the book fair: € 12.39

Price at the Book Fair on September 1st: € 8.85

“Rubble”, Elena Ferrante

Regular price: € 17

Price at the book fair: € 13

Price at the Book Fair on September 1st: € 10

“The Seventh Plague,” James Rollins

Regular Price: € 17.70

Price at the book fair: € 12.39

Price at the Book Fair on September 2nd: € 8.85

“The captain’s daughters”, María Dueñas

Regular Price: € 18.80

Price at the book fair: € 13.16

Price at the Book Fair on September 3rd: € 9.40

“The Ginga Queen”, José Eduardo Agualusa

Regular Price: € 17.70

Price at the book fair: € 12.39

Price at the Book Fair on September 4th: € 8.85

“A Repartição”, Pedro Chagas Freitas

Regular Price: € 15.50

Price at the book fair: € 10.85

Price at the Book Fair on September 5: € 7.75

“Fantastic Stories”, Edgar Allen Poe

Regular Price: € 13.12

Price at the book fair: € 9.18

Price at the Book Fair on September 7th: € 7.87

“The Immortal of Grace”, Filipe Homem Fonseca

Regular Price: € 17.70

Price at the book fair: € 12.39

Price at the Book Fair on September 8th: € 8.85

“The woman at the window”, AJ Finn

Regular Price: € 20.90

Price at the book fair: € 14.65

Price at the Book Fair on September 9th: € 10.45

“The life of Pi”, Yann Martel

Regular Price: € 17.90

Price at the book fair: € 12.55

Price at the Book Fair on September 9th: € 8.95

“The Threat,” Ken Follett

Regular Price: € 20.19

Price at the book fair: € 14.15

Price at the Book Fair on September 11th: € 10.10

“The girl who stole books”, Markus Zusak

Regular Price: € 22.21

Price at the book fair: € 15.55

Price at the Book Fair on September 1st: € 11.15