22% Discount on Hydrogen Market Report 2021-27| Future Growth Analysis and Challenges Analysis|Air Liquide, Airgas Inc., Air Products & Chemical Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., Hydrogenics Corporation

Key Players In The Hydrogen Market: Air Liquide, Airgas Inc., Air Products & Chemical Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., Hydrogenics Corporation, Avalence LLC, Messer Group GmBH, and H2Scan Corporation.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Hydrogen Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Market Taxonomy:

On basis of Production and delivery mode, the global hydrogen market is segmented into:

Pipeline Truck Cylinder Centralized production

Distributed production (on-site production)

On basis of End-Use Industry, the global hydrogen market is segmented into:

Chemical

Petroleum refining

Automotive fuel

Glass industry

Energy

Metal processing

Others (edible fats and oils, food, electronics, etc.)

On basis of Production Process, the global hydrogen market is segmented into:

Steam Methane Reforming

Partial Oxidation

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis of Water

Others (biophotolysis, photolysis, etc.)

