2023 Social Security Tax Limit

The federal authorities units a restrict on how a lot of your revenue is topic to the Social Safety tax. In 2023, the Social Safety tax restrict is $160,200 (up from $147,000 in 2022). The utmost quantity of Social Safety tax an worker may have withheld from their paycheck in 2023 will probably be $9,932 ($160,200 x 6.2%).

Social Safety recipients may even obtain a barely greater profit fee in 2023. The price-of-living adjustment (COLA) was elevated in October 2022 by 8.7% for 2023, in contrast with a 5.9% enhance for 2022.

How the Social Safety Tax Works

In keeping with the Social Safety Administration (SSA), a mean of 66 million individuals per thirty days obtained Social Safety advantages on common of $1,681 per thirty days in 2022. Profit recipients will start receiving a barely bigger quantity of $1,827 because of the cost-of-living adjustment. These funds are funded by the Social Safety tax, which is often known as the Previous Age, Survivors, and Incapacity Insurance coverage (OASDI).

The tax has two components:

Payroll taxes are primarily based on an worker’s internet wages, salaries, and ideas. These taxes are usually withheld by an employer and forwarded to the federal government on the worker’s behalf. In 2023, the Social Safety tax charge is 6.2% for the employer and 6.2% for the worker.

Medicare taxes are cut up between the employer and the worker, with a complete tax charge of two.9% for the 2022 and 2023 tax years.

Self-Employment

In case you are self-employed, you pay Social Safety taxes as a part of the quarterly estimated taxes you undergo the Inner Income Service (IRS). On this case, as you might be thought of each the worker and the employer, you might be answerable for paying the complete 12.4%; nonetheless, the IRS permits self-employed people to deduct the employer portion of self-employment taxes from their taxable revenue.

The Social Safety taxes you pay when you work are used to fund advantages for current beneficiaries. Ideally, when you grow to be eligible, present staff can pay into this system with the intention to gather advantages. The longer you wait to retire, the extra advantages it is best to obtain.

However take into account that the Social Safety program is going through long-term financing shortfalls that would have an effect on future advantages. Growing the annual Social Safety wage cap is one method to restrict the shortfall, however it could not fully remedy the issue.

The COLA enhance of 8.7% is the most important rise in roughly 40 years.

Social Safety Tax Limits

The federal government bases the annual Social Safety tax limits on adjustments within the Nationwide Wage Index (NAWI), which tends to extend yearly. The adjustments are meant to maintain Social Safety advantages on observe with present inflation.

Any revenue you earn past the wage cap quantity is just not topic to a 6.2% Social Safety payroll tax. For instance, an worker who earns $165,000 in 2023 can pay $9,932 in Social Safety taxes ($160,200 x 6.2%).

Be mindful, nonetheless, that there isn’t any wage base restrict for Medicare tax. Whereas the worker is barely topic to Social Safety tax on the primary $160,200, they should pay 1.45% Medicare tax on your complete $165,000. People who earn greater than $200,000 are additionally topic to a 0.9% further Medicare tax.

The mix of the rise within the Social Safety tax restrict and the extra Medicare tax for high-earners may lead to decrease take-home pay. Sadly, meaning staff who earned over $200,000 in 2022 are vulnerable to owing extra taxes in 2023.

Right here is an instance of how the Social Safety restrict works: