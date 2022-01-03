2022 will be cool: The first trailer for the end of “Peaky Blinders” is here

The series returns more than two years later for the sixth and final chapter of the Shelby adventure.

Tommy, Tommy, come back to us

The last time we were in the company of Tommy Shelby and his gang, the world was radically different. After two years of pandemic we finally have a cure for the soul and to face the narrowness and isolation of the new wave with one more breath. While this is the final season, we all want to see the end of the troubled story of Tommy and his Peaky Blinders.

Well, even without a release date – it is known that it will happen in 2022 – we finally have the opportunity to see the first pictures of the season in full trailer format. Cillian Murphy, of course, returns as Tommy, the leader of the criminal group in Birmingham. Also back are Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons as well as Paul Anderson, Finn Cole and Anya Taylor-Joy. His debut will be Stephen Graham, the British actor who will make an appearance this season.

Even more delicate is the appearance of Polly, the character of Helen McCrory, who died in April 2021, whose fate in the series is still unclear.

“’Peaky’ is back with a bang. After an enforced delay due to the pandemic, we will find the family at risk and what is at stake has never been more important, ”explains creator Steven Knight. “We believe it will be the best season ever and the fans will love it.”

Knight also leaves a small gift: “The series comes to an end, but the story will continue differently.”

Because it is already known that the creator of the British series will devote himself to a feature film that will form the final conclusion of “Peaky Blinders”. “This is likely the end of the journey for the Peaky Blinders as we know them,” he said in late 2021, before revealing that production won’t start until 2023.

