2021 Virtualization Security Market Analysis and Key Insights, Overview, Scope and Restraints
Virtualization Security Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 11% during the forecast period 2021-2027
The virtualization protection solution functions as a firewall, preventing unauthorised access to a network’s perimeter. As an added managed service, it offers dedicated security services and guaranteed traffic isolation within the cloud, as well as customizable firewall controls. The virtual lifecycle security segment is expected to be the most common. Virtual machines (VMs) traverse the infrastructure, making them vulnerable to attack. To monitor the movement of Virtual Machines (VMs), there are two proprietary approaches. One approach is to assign a specific mark to the virtual machine. The other alternative is to use a fingerprint that recognises the VM using a patented algorithm that explores unique characteristics of the VM to construct a distinct identity. Implementing such methods allows for the use of a virtual lifecycle cycle security solution that can monitor VM movement and detect any VM integrity violations during the campaign. During the forecast era, the segment of integration and design is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR. One of the most critical steps in protecting infrastructure from both physical and cyber-attacks is to integrate and design a comprehensive and effective security system. Government bodies and associations set the requirements and compliances for these security framework architectures. Network mapping and the overall device blueprint are needed for designing cyber security architecture.
View report copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Virtualization-Security-Market
Key Market Players Trend Micro,VMware,Juniper Networks, Fortinet,Sophos,Cisco,IBM,Centrify,
HyTrust,CheckPoint,Tripwire,HPE,DellEMC,Intel,CATechnologies,Symantec,StrataCloud,ESET,McAfee and Huawei.
Virtualization Security Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Solutions
- Host-Based
- Anti-Malware
- Virtual Appliance
- Virtual Zone
- Virtual Infrastructure Protection
- Virtual Life Cycle Protection
- Log and Patch Management
- Configuration Management
- Virtualization Security API
- Services
- Professional Services
- Integration and design
- Consulting
- Support and maintenance
- Training and education
- Managed Services
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By End User
- Service Providers
- Cloud Service Providers
- Telecom Service Providers
- Enterprises
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Government, Defense, and Aerospace
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Request sample copy with full TOC @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ic0415/Virtualization-Security-Market
About Whipsmartmi:
Whipsmart MI provides fact based consulting services in the B2B and B2C domains to help assess complex VUCA developments and provide strategic intelligence to achieve transformational growth by identifying niche high growth opportunities. We facilitate the growth journey through a unique approach using a multitude of inputs to assess changes in the marketplace, disruptive trends, technologies, whitespaces and adjacencies across industries that will eventually impact respective industry domains.
WhipSmart Market Bytes is the most affordable market and competitive intelligence platform with accurate comprehensive coverage and quarterly updates, an indispensable market and strategy planning asset in a world of constant flux.
Contact Info:
Name: Neeraj
Email: sales@whipsmartmi.com
Company Name: Whipsmartmi
Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/
Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs
Phone: +1 5102005090