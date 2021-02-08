2021 Taiwan Power Market Report- Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape | Formosa Petrochemical Corp, Taiwan Cogen
ReportsnReports added Taiwan Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Taiwan Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Taiwan Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Taiwan Power Company Ltd., Formosa Petrochemical Corp, Taiwan Cogen
Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Nuclear power to be phased-out by 2025
2.2 Renewables to Drive the Growth of Power Sector in Taiwan
3 Introduction
3.1 Taiwan Power Market
3.2 GlobalData Report Guidance
4 Taiwan Power Market, Snapshot
4.1 Macroeconomic Factors
4.2 Supply Security
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Impact of COVID-19
5 Taiwan Power Market, Market Analysis
5.1 Market Structure
5.2 Key Market Players
5.3 Financial Deals
5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2019
5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2019
5.4 Taiwan Power Market, Demand Structure
5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2019
6 Taiwan Power Market, Regulatory Scenario
7 Taiwan Power Market, Capacity and Generation
7.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2019
7.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030
7.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030
7.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030
7.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030
7.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030
8 Taiwan Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview
8.1 Transmission Network
8.2 Distribution Network
9 Taiwan Power Market, Major Generating Companies
9.1 Taiwan Power Company, Ltd
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Business Description
9.2 Formosa Petrochemical Corp
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Business Description
9.2.3 SWOT Overview
9.3 Taiwan Cogen
9.3.1 Company Overview
10 Appendix