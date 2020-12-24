2021 Power Transformers Market Report- Size, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Analysis | Siemens AG, Xi’an XD Transformer Co

ReportsnReports added Power Transformers Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Power Transformers Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Power Transformers Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

TBEA Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., TWBB, Siemens AG, Xi’an XD Transformer Co., Ltd., General Electric, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation , Crompton Greaves Limited, JSHP Transformers, Hyosung Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SGB-SMIT Management GmbH., Delta Transformers Inc., Weg Electric Equipment S.A., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Togliatti Transformer (TTZ), SVEL, Dong Anh, Best, Iljin Electric, LSIS Co., Ltd., Wilson, ALMACO, GETRA

Power Transformers Market Report offers in-depth analysis of the power transformers market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and key countries (the US, Brazil, India, China, Japan, Vietnam, Germany, the UK, Russia, and Saudi Arabia) levels.

The report analyzes the market value ($m) and market capacity (MVA) for the years of 2014-2023; split between the historical period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2019-2023) across all levels. The report covers the global and regional drivers and restraints influencing the market. An overview of the existing manufacturers and their market share at the global and country levels are presented. In addition at the country level, transmission network line lengths (ckm) and substations (units), key policies and regulations, and upcoming substations projects are also presented. Profiles of major global manufacturers are also outlined in the report.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the power transformers market. Its scope includes –

– Analysis of the market growth at global and regional levels of Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

– The report provides market analysis for the key countries of the US, Brazil, India, China, Japan, Vietnam, Germany, the UK, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.

– The report offers market size analysis (value and capacity) for the historical period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2019-2023).

– It provides the competitive landscape at global and country level for the year 2018.

– Key market drivers and restraints, and analysis of their impacts on the power transformers market at global and regional levels, upcoming substations and policies as well as regulations at country level, and profiles of major equipment manufacturers are also discussed.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Power Transformers Market to Grow Steadily to Reach $12.84bn in 2023

2.2 China, the US, and India are Estimated to be the Top markets over the Forecast Period

3 Introduction

3.1 Power Transformers

3.1.1 Classification of Power Transformers

3.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

4 Power Transformers, Global

4.1 Power Transformers, Global, Market Overview

4.2 Power Transformers, Global, Value-Chain Analysis

4.3 Power Transformers, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

4.3.1 Power Transformers, Global, Drivers and Impact Analysis

4.3.2 Power Transformers, Global, Restraints and Impact Analysis

4.4 Power Transformers, Global, Market Size Analysis, 2014-2023

4.4.1 Power Transformers, Global, Market Capacity (MVA), 2014-2023

4.4.2 Power Transformers, Global, Market Value ($bn), 2014-2023

4.5 Power Transformers, Global, Competitive Landscape, 2018

5 Power Transformers, Americas

5.1 Power Transformers, Americas, Market Overview

5.2 Power Transformers, Americas, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

5.2.1 Power Transformers, Americas, Drivers and Impact Analysis

5.2.2 Power Transformers, Americas, Restraints and Impact Analysis

5.3 Power Transformers, Americas, Market Size Analysis, 2014-2023

5.3.1 Power Transformers, Americas, Market Capacity (GVA), 2014-2023

5.3.2 Power Transformers, Americas, Market Value ($bn), 2014-2023

6 Power Transformers, US

6.1 Power Transformers, US, Market Overview

6.2 Power Transformers, US, Key Policies and Initiatives

6.2.1 Strategic Reserve Program for Large Power Transformers

6.2.2 Anti-dumping Duties

6.2.3 US Department of Energy-Loan Guarantee Program

6.3 Power Transformers, US, Market Size Analysis, 2014-2023

6.3.1 Power Transformers, US, Market Capacity (MVA), 2014-2023

6.3.2 Power Transformers, US, Market Value ($m), 2014-2023

6.4 Power Transformers, US, Competitive Landscape, 2018

6.5 Power Transformers, US, Key Upcoming Substation Projects

7 Power Transformers, Brazil

8 Power Transformers, Asia-Pacific

9 Power Transformers, China

10 Power Transformers, India

11 Power Transformers, Japan

12 Power Transformers, Vietnam

13 Power Transformers, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)

14 Power Transformers, UK

15 Power Transformers, Germany

16 Power Transformers, Russia

17 Power Transformers, Saudi Arabia

18 Power Transformers, Key Company Profiles

19 Appendix