2021 Next-Generation Memory Market Analysis and Key Insights, Overview, Scope and Restraints

Memory solutions based on charge storage are steadily approaching the physical limits of scalability. This has led to the demand for next-generation memory solutions that offer excellent scalability, exhibit low operating voltage, have low power consumption, offer high operational speed, display increased endurance, have long retention time, and possess a simple structure. Enterprise storage application expected to hold the largest share. The demand for enterprise storage is more owing to the growing date centers across the globe. Enterprise storage is evolving at a fast rate for use as mass storage in data centers. Enterprise storage requires fast data processing with low power consumption. Next-generation memory technologies meet these requirements of enterprises to support their data centers. Magneto-resistive random-access memory (MRAM) expected to hold the largest market share. This growth can be attributed to its improved performance, higher endurance, lower power consumption, better scalability with extremely high write endurance, and much higher write speeds than other nonvolatile memory technologies. Among the volatile memory storage devices, the hybrid memory cube (HMC) is expected to hold a larger share of the next-generation memory market due to its higher bandwidth, increased scalability, and better power efficiency, compared to HBM.

South America, the Middle East, and Africa regions are expected to be the fastest-growing for next-generation memory market during the forecast period. The growth of the NGM market in this regions is attributed to the increasing demand for PCs in the region, which offers growth prospects for the memory market for consumer electronics devices and provides attractive growth opportunities for the NGM market players.

