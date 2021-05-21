[2021] Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market – Continues to Expand In Future Challenges

Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Insights, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Challenges, and Geographic Regions (2021-2027)

Kidneys removes waste from the body, regulates blood pressure, allows hormones to create red blood cells, and ensures right amount of mineral content in the body. Failure of kidney compels the need for kidney replacement. However, it is very challenging to find a matching kidney donor and hence until then an alternative treatment called dialysis is opted. Dialysis helps in removing waste, salt, and extra water from body to prevent them from building up in the body and helps in maintaining safe level of certain chemicals in the blood such as potassium, sodium, and bicarbonate to control blood pressure. There are two main type of dialysis, Hemodialysis (it utilizes a machine for blood purification and requires patient visit at dialysis clinic for the treatment process) and peritoneal dialysis (it uses abdominal lining to filter the blood). Advent of home/portable dialysis equipment is expected to increase patient compliance for the dialysis treatment.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of kidney diseases is expected to drive the global kidney dialysis equipment market growth. For instance, according to the National Kidney Foundation, in 2015, around 10% of the global population was affected by chronic kidney disease. Moreover, according to the same source, millions of people die each year from kidney diseases, owing to expensive treatment and increasing economic burden.

Some of the companies competing in the Kidney Dialysis Equipment market are: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co, Baxter International, Inc., Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co, Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd, Dialife SA, and DaVita Inc.

Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Detailed Segmentation:

By Equipment:

Hemodialysis Hemodialysis Machines Consumables

Peritoneal Dialysis Peritoneal Dialysis Machines Consumables

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT)

By End User:

Home Care Settings

Dialysis Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

