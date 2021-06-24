2021 (IoT) Internet of Things Analytics Market Trends, Challenges, Share, Key Players – IBM Corporation , Cisco System Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cumulocity GmbH, Tableau Global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market is projected to grow up to USD 109.80 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 31.9% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

Internet of Things (IoT) analytics is a term utilized to analyze the in-time information which is gained from the Internet of Things. The IoT can be described as a system of devices or machines which are correlated by their ability to transfer information over a network without the requirement of intervention of humans. The internet of things analytics offers valuable data that is used by the enterprises for enhancing real-time decisions.

Key Driving Factors: Elevating demand for predictive analytics from businesses

Predictive analytics has gained importance owing to the rising number of IoT devices. It is an essential part of smart decision making, autonomous of human users. For example, a self-driven truck uses the GPS to deliver the parcel on time by the shortest possible route. The GPS makes use of a predictive analytics algorithm for controlling the truck and moreover for selecting the shortest path. By making use of past data, statistical algorithms and M2M learning, predictive analytics identifies future results.

The global market report scope consists of a comprehensive study covering primary factors impacting the industry trends. The study includes analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also consists of competitive overview offering company market shares coupled with company profiles for key revenue contributing companies. The report scope covers a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles of key participants in the market share.

