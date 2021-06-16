2021 Industrial Hose Market Analysis and Key Insights, Overview, Scope and Restraints

market is driven by increasing demand for robust industrial hoses in critical applications, and growing infrastructure-related developments. Growing demand for automobiles worldwide and increasing modernization of agriculture processes are expected to provide huge growth opportunities to players in the market. Hoses made of polyurethane is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polyurethane is a plastic material, which exists in various forms. It can be tailored to be either rigid or flexible and is the material of choice for a broad range of end-user applications, such as building insulation, composite wood panels, insulation of refrigerators and freezers, and car parts. They have exceptional resistance to gasoline, oil, kerosene, and other petroleum-based products, making them suitable for use in industries, such as oil & gas, chemicals, mining, food & beverages, and agriculture. Hoses used for carrying chemical media expected to hold large share of market. Chemical hoses are specially designed for optimal performance during gravity and pressure flow. Industrial hoses that are used for suction and discharge of chemicals are considered in this segment. These hoses should possess high chemical and abrasion resistance, and the capability to withstand extreme pressures and temperatures.

Automotive industry is expected to hold largest share of market. In the automotive industry, wires, hoses, and metal pipes are used, each with a specific function to enable the smooth running of vehicles. Increasing sales of passenger cars due to high disposable income and purchasing power of the individuals helps to drive the demand for the automotive industry. Also, turbochargers are rapidly gaining demand and popularity due to their benefits, such as improved engine performance and enhanced fuel efficiency in terms of power and output among others. APAC is the leading market for industrial hoses in the automotive, infrastructure, and agriculture industries, with the major demand driven by countries, such as China, India, and Japan. APAC is a potential market for industrial hoses owing to increasing urbanization, increasing demand for automobiles, and modernization of agricultural processes.

Key Market Players include Gates (US), Eaton (Ireland), Parker Hannifin (US), RYCO Hydraulics (Australia), Kurt Manufacturing (US), NORRES(Germany), Piranha Hose Products (US), Transfer Oil S.p.A. (Italy), and Colex International (UK).

