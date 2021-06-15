2021 Global Zero-Trust Security Market Analysis and Key Insights, Overview, Scope and Restraints The zero-trust security market is projected to grow at a CAGR 17.04% during the forecast period 2021-2027

The increasing number of false alerts is expected to be the major driving factor for the market. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Zero trust security solutions can be deployed on-premises, as well as offered as a cloud offering as per the business requirements. The on-premises deployment model enables organizations to have more control over all the zero-trust security solutions such as next-generation firewalls and next-generation intrusion prevention system. The large enterprise segment is expected to hold the largest market share. Large enterprises account for a higher market share in terms of revenue in the global zero-trust security market. Large enterprises are reshaping their security policies and architecture to incorporate zero-trust to protect critical assets from various cyber-attacks.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The North American region has the presence of several prominent market players delivering advanced solutions to all the industry verticals in the regions. Apart from the geographical presence, strategic investments, partnerships, and significant R&D activities are thereby contributing to the hefty deployments of zero-trust security solutions.

Key Market Players include Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Okta, Inc. (US), Forcepoint, LLC (US), Centrify Corporation (US), Cyxtera Technologies (US), Illumio (US), Sophos Group Plc (UK), Google LLC (US), Microsoft, Inc. (US), VMware Inc. (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Cloudflare (US), IBM Corporation (US), Fortinet (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US), Pulse Secure, LLC (US), and ON2IT (Netherlands).

