2021 Global Transportation Analytics Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasting Report

Predicting daily volumes, optimizing delivery routes, and allocating resources to deliver the service efficiently, ultimately boosting consumer loyalty Companies can perform predictive maintenance using advanced analytics rather than preventive maintenance. Data from sensors on the vehicle is obtained and analysed by predictive analytics solutions to assess which components are most likely to malfunction or underperform. Among roadways, road traffic management is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Road traffic management is expected to have a larger market share in the modes category under roadways during the forecast period in the transportation analytics market. Data from GPS and satellite imagery is used to aid traffic management by assisting users in choosing the best route to their destination. This contributes to the improvement of highways and transportation networks. Large-scale analytics is having an effect on traffic management systems by making traveller information accessible on a global map that alerts drivers to congested areas. Europe is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The area of transportation analytics is undergoing the most rapid expansion. The majority of transportation analytics solution providers in the area are actively engaged in product development and implementation of these products and services. Vendors in the area are using a variety of growth strategies to improve their positions in the transportation analytics industry, including product upgrades and new releases, alliances, and acquisitions.

The report consists of the list of the vendor's profile of the Transportation Analytics Market IBM,Siemens,Cubic,Cellint,Alteryx,KapschTrafficcom,INRIX,IndraSistema,Trimble,TomTom,Iteris,Conduent,Hitachi,Thales,OmniTracs,Techvantage,CARTO,Syntelic,SmartDriveSystems, Envista.

Smart city policies implemented by the government, as well as rising population, are driving the market forward. The demand for predictive analytics is projected to be the most lucrative. Transportation management using predictive analytics can help make commercial and personal transportation more efficient, particularly in terms of cost. It can be used in transportation to increase production, fuel efficiency, and people efficiency, lowering operating costs.

