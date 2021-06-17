2021 Global Power Bank Market Analysis and 2027 Forecast Report

Factors such as increasing internet-related services through smartphones and tablets, the decline in the price of power banks, frequent electric outages in certain countries, and an increase in power consumption of smartphones are driving the market for power banks. The lithium-polymer battery segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. These lightweight power banks have an extremely low profile with the flexible form factor and do not suffer from electrolyte leakage, as well as do not wear out; this encourages manufacturers to improve their power bank offerings in terms of weight and safety. The 10,001–15,000 mAh segment of the power bank market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. These are based mostly on lithium-ion batteries. These power banks have high output efficiency and longer battery life, as well as have LEDs or LCDs to indicate battery level. These power banks are in high demand by consumers as they are priced reasonably than power banks with capacities of more than 15,000 mAh. These power banks are large-sized, come with a lot of additional features such as DC output ports used to recharge laptops, USB Type C ports, and Quick charge functionality.

Smartphones segment is expected to lead the market. The extensive use of data and internet services over smartphones is among the main factors that attribute to drain the battery power rapidly. This creates a huge demand for power banks to keep smartphones running for a longer duration. Smartphones are equipped with batteries having a short life, which increases the need for power banks. Thus, this creates a vast potential for power banks in the smartphone application.

APAC expected to dominate power bank market during the forecast period.. Major factors such as increasing adoption of wearables and other consumer electronic products, presence of prominent manufacturers of power banks, and increasing population and economic growth of developing countries are fueling the market growth of power banks in APAC.

Key Market Players include Anker Innovations (China), AUKEY (China), Xiaomi (China), ADATA (Taiwan), RAVPower (US), GRIFFIN (US), Lenovo (China), mophie (US), AMBRANE (India), INTEX (India), among others.

