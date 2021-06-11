2021 Global Healthcare Education Solutions Industry Analysis and 2027 Forecasts Report

Changing technologies in the healthcare industry are leading to increased training needs, online learning is becoming more common, and CME initiatives are gaining traction as a result of stringent regulatory mandates, all of which are driving growth in the healthcare education solutions sector. Budget restrictions for healthcare professionals seeking guidance and instruction, on the other hand, may prove to be a market stumbling block.

The cardiology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiac-related diseases, initiatives to organise CME activities, and an increase in the number of grants from government bodies to help young professionals in the field of cardiology gain access to eminence research training. Physicians and non-physicians are split into two categories in the healthcare education solutions industry.

Government demands for physician relicensing and re-accreditation are a major driver of this market segment’s growth around the world. During the forecast era, North America is projected to be the market leader in healthcare education solutions. This regional market is being guided by factors such as a rise in the number of CME projects, as well as an increase in grants and investments from both public and private players.

The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The Healthcare Education Solutions Market report has been categorized as below

By Application

Cardiology

Internal Medicine

Radiology

Neurology

Pediatrics

Other Applications

By End User

Physicians

Non-Physicians

