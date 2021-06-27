2021 Global Dc-Dc Converter Industry Analysis and 2027 Forecast Report The DC-DC converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.68% rate from 2021 to 2026

The major factors include the increasing demand for high performance & cost-effective electronic modules, adoption of IoT, and innovations in surgical equipment for digital power management & control. Sixteen brick segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Improvement in power supply technology, predominantly the efficiency of MOSFET switches, have allowed suppliers to improve the bricks’ power density and sizes. The demand for sixteenth brick DC-DC converters is increasing due to a surge in the mid-range IT & communications, and process control, & automation power applications that are shifting from multiple-output power modules to fully regulated intermediate bus converters, and which require compact DC-DC converter that save space for core components.

5V segment is expected to lead the market due to the growing demand for electric vehicles, small UAVs, medical equipment, and consumer electronics, among others. These verticals are powered with 48V or less input voltage, and this voltage is typically required to step down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, specifically to either 12V, 5V, or even lower, to power the boards support within the system.

The automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In anticipation of the growing popularity of next-generation eco-cars, which are effective in reducing hazardous substances in exhaust emissions and carbon emissions levels, TDK-Lamda Corporation (Japan) is working to revolutionize automotive DC-DC converters and on-board chargers further.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electronics application such as laptops and cellphones. The telecom industry in APAC countries such as China, Japan South Korea, and Singapore are focusing on upgrading their network infrastructure for boosting 5G infrastructure, which will ultimately boost the demand for 5G-enabled devices, which will drive the market.

Key Market Players include General Electric (GE) (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), and Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan).

