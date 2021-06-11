2021 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts Report Whipsmartmi.com offers "Computer Vision in Healthcare Market" from its research database. Computer Vision in Healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 45% during the forecasting period 2021-2027

Companies in the healthcare computer vision market are investing in research and development to create new solutions and products for the industry. Via mergers, acquisitions, and new product releases, the major players in the computer vision in healthcare market are increasing their market share. During the forecast period, the computer vision in healthcare market is expected to expand at a significant pace. The growth of the computer vision in healthcare market is fueled by an increase in demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare industry. The growth of computer vision in the healthcare industry is aided by the growing adoption of AI-based technologies.

The growth of computer vision in the healthcare sector is aided by the increasing amount of big data in healthcare. Computer vision technology has a variety of uses in surgery and disease treatment. Doctors use computer vision technology to help diagnose patients and provide adequate care. Furthermore, the use of computer vision technology in the healthcare industry, such as tumour classification, predictive analytics, and CAD systems for surgery and therapy, contributes to the market’s growth. The medical imaging and diagnostics segment had the largest share of the industry. During the forecast era, this segment is also expected to rise the most. The benefits of using computer vision for medical imaging and diagnostics, such as increased efficiency, precision, and predictability, as well as early detection of certain diseases, are propelling the medical imaging and diagnostics segment forward.

North America leads the global computer vision in healthcare industry, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. During the forecast era, the market in North America is projected to expand at the fastest pace. The increasing number of imaging procedures for disease diagnosis, the adoption of personalised medicine, and rising government initiatives for the implementation of AI-based solutions in healthcare are all contributing to the North American market’s rapid growth.

Key market players include NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Intel, Xilinx, IBM, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc.), Basler AG, Arterys, Inc, AiCure, iCAD, Inc.

